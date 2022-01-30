Review: From big screen to book

“20th Century-Fox: Darryl F. Zanuck and the Creation of the Modern Film Studio,” by Scott Eyman, Running Press, 295 pages, $28.

A reader raised in the mid-20th century will recognize the influence of movies upon our country’s culture and social development. Individuals like this reviewer spent hours of air-conditioned and popcorn-fragrant comfort in the majestic theaters providing entertainment to citizens recovering from the trauma of a world war. The Hollywood moguls who controlled the film industry also determined America’s psyche. One of the dream-makers was Darryl F. Zanuck, the head of 20th Century-Fox.

Few realize that Zanuck, who was born in 1902, spent his childhood just 30 miles north of Lincoln in Wahoo. Hall of Fame baseball player, Sam Crawford, had also been born in the hamlet with a population of 2,500 20 years earlier (See review of “Wahoo Sam Crawford,” June 20).

Zanuck’s film company, Twentieth Century Pictures, merged with Hungarian immigrant, Wilhelm Fuchs’, Fox studio in 1935. Fuchs, who had changed his name to William Fox, also owned a chain of theaters and eventually lost control of his company due to bankruptcy. Zanuck was named head of the merged studios and for the next 20 years made all the business and creative decisions for the company. Every minute aspect of film production including actors, directors, editing and choice of content bore his personal stamp of approval.

The success of his decisions was measured by the profit of the studio and the three Best Picture Academy Awards garnered between 1941 and 1950. One of the Oscars now resides in the Saunders County Historical Society Museum in Wahoo.

Zanuck fostered the careers of Hollywood icons such as Henry Fonda, Cary Grant, Tyrone Power, Betty Grable and John Ford as well as introducing wide-screen Cinemascope into his productions. Movies like “How Green Was My Valley,” “Gentleman’s Agreement” and “The Grapes of Wrath” added social commentary to Hollywood glitz.

Meanwhile, Zanuck’s personal life epitomized the omnipotence of the moguls who ran the giant movie studios. His proficiency on the casting-couch made Harvey Weinstein seem like a choir boy. Cut-throat polo and croquet matches on the lawn of his mansion became notorious. Although he remained married for over 50 years, his dalliances with the beautiful but semi-talented actresses he attempted to make stars were well known but accepted.

Finally, the worsening dementia of his later years caused him to be replaced by his son Richard with whom he had an ambiguous relationship. Eventually the son proved he had inherited some of his father’s creative genes by producing the blockbuster movie, “Jaws.”

As television and cable changed the movie industry, Disney eventually bought the company, and Fox News became an offshoot of the change. As a film historian, author Eyman is careful to document his sources, which included Richard Zanuck and actor Robert Wagner.

In summary, this book is recommended for anyone who enjoys movies from Hollywood’s Golden Age and is enhanced by a 16-page section of glossy photos from the library of Turner Classic Movies.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a former perfectly cromulent Lincoln ophthalmologist who is presently a book reviewer appreciating his opportunity to embiggen the reader’s vocabulary.

