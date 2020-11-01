Review: French offers ominous tale

The character of Trey is endearing, a near-feral kid who comes from poverty and trauma, like so many of the children in French's books. Skittish as a deer, Trey spies on Hooper from the gorse bushes and peers through his windows. Slowly, carefully, Hooper takes the child under his wing, "talking like he would to a stray dog in his yard, steady and even," and together they work on restoring an old desk he found in the house.

But Trey has an agenda: He wants more than a father figure. He wants Hooper to find his brother. At first Hooper says no, but slowly he gets sucked into the mystery. As the tension builds, more mysteries are revealed -- the strange slaughter of sheep in the fields, tough strangers from Dublin hanging around, and a growing sense of resentment and suspicion from the townspeople.

"The Searcher" is as much about solving a crime as it is about the near-impossibility of breaking into an insular society with a history, traditions and memories that go back hundreds of years.

You can't just move in and make nice. There are too many unspoken variables -- who owned the house before you? Who owned the land? Whose brother/uncle/grandfather was in the IRA? What family has problems with what other family, and how might you find yourself inadvertently taking sides?