Review: Forgotten man, memorable story

“The Moth and the Mountain: A True Story of Love, War, and Everest” by Ed Caesar, Avid Reader Press, 259 pages, $28.
“The Moth and the Mountain” by Ed Caesar manages to combine elements of last year’s hit movie, “1917” with W. Somerset Maugham’s classic novel, “The Razor’s Edge,” while introducing one of history’s neglected characters to a modern audience.
Ed Caesar is an award-winning contributing journalist to magazines such as The New Yorker and Smithsonian. The moth in the intriguing title is a de Havilland Gipsy Moth, an open-cockpit, wooden biplane, and the mountain is, of course, Mt. Everest, which was considered the world’s highest peak in 1934 and had resisted all efforts to reach its summit.
In 1932, a decorated and physically and psychologically damaged World War I British veteran made a sudden and inexplicable decision to attempt to fly an aircraft from England to Tibet and to singlehandedly scale Everest. What made the Quixotic quest even more absurd was the fact that the ex-soldier, Maurice Wilson, had neither piloted any plane nor climbed anything higher than a flight of stairs prior to embarking upon his adventure.
Author Caesar has painstakingly assembled the details of Wilson’s life from archival records, long-forgotten documents, personal letters and his private diary. He also located and interviewed Wilson’s only surviving blood relative.
He follows Wilson’s eventful life from the battlefields of France to New Zealand, the Middle East, India and the mysterious kingdom of Tibet. Along the way Caesar uncovers the possible reasons for Wilson’s failed marriages and frequent trysts and a forbidden secret which Wilson concealed from his peers.
Readers of the book will marvel at the obstacles which Wilson was able to overcome on his solo journey, which was opposed by the British authorities, and appreciate the photos and maps provided to document his story. To reveal more would spoil the suspense of the narrative which Caesar provides.
Readers choosing this book must certainly realize that Wilson was unable to attain his ultimate goal since the summit of Everest was not reached until New Zealand’s Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tensing Norgay first accomplished the feat in 1953. The final proximity which Wilson reached in his attempt to achieve his improbable dream will amaze those who decide to accompany him.
Wilson’s story will bring to mind the message carved above the entrance to Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium: “Not the Victory But the Action: Not the Goal But the Game: In the Deed the Glory”.
J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who was happy to bid adieu to 2020.