Review: Forgotten man, memorable story

He follows Wilson’s eventful life from the battlefields of France to New Zealand, the Middle East, India and the mysterious kingdom of Tibet. Along the way Caesar uncovers the possible reasons for Wilson’s failed marriages and frequent trysts and a forbidden secret which Wilson concealed from his peers.

Readers of the book will marvel at the obstacles which Wilson was able to overcome on his solo journey, which was opposed by the British authorities, and appreciate the photos and maps provided to document his story. To reveal more would spoil the suspense of the narrative which Caesar provides.

Readers choosing this book must certainly realize that Wilson was unable to attain his ultimate goal since the summit of Everest was not reached until New Zealand’s Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tensing Norgay first accomplished the feat in 1953. The final proximity which Wilson reached in his attempt to achieve his improbable dream will amaze those who decide to accompany him.

Wilson’s story will bring to mind the message carved above the entrance to Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium: “Not the Victory But the Action: Not the Goal But the Game: In the Deed the Glory”.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who was happy to bid adieu to 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0