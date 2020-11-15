Review: Finding peace in birding

Birding was something she tried on a whim. It didn't take right away -- she was intimidated by other birders, some of whom also called themselves beginners but "what they really mean is that they have a hard time distinguishing ducks in eclipse plumage."

Whereas she was a true beginner, delighted by blackbirds and mallards and referring to a killdeer as a "deerkill." She mistakes a green heron for a hummingbird -- sort of like "confusing an elephant with a marmot." She can't find anything through binoculars. But still, she presses on.

Born in the Soviet Union, Zarankin spent her childhood shuttling between Odessa, where her grandparents lived, Leningrad, where her mother studied, and Petrozavodsk, where her father worked. "I was already a migratory species before I knew such a thing existed."

She did not come from an outdoorsy family -- their passion was symphonic music and ballet. She excelled at neither, and so she gave them both up. It was excellence or nothing with her, until birding. Birding, she writes, taught her "to befriend failure." Nobody cares if she spots the bird she headed out to see. Nobody cares "whether I've seen one bird or 150."