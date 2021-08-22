Review: Fathers seek redemption, justice

Ike has "bucked the system," beat the odds. He owns his own home and his own landscaping business. But his nonexistent relationship with his son means "he doesn't know enough about Isiah's life" to make sense of things he uncovers in the investigation.

Buddy, on the other hand, believes his son, Derek, was ashamed of his dad's trailer park lifestyle, his milk crates for furniture, outlaws for family, and a grandmother who "was Jesus all day."

While almost every encounter Ike and Buddy have with others during their investigation erupts in violence (their "muscle memory" as cons takes over), Cosby has structured each of these confrontations to reveal Ike and Buddy's breathtaking sorrow and mind-numbing regrets. Throughout the novel, Cosby's cinematic prose brilliantly balances Ike and Buddy's brutality with their grief-filled moments and memories that are tender and heartbreaking.

Initially, revenge and regret bind Ike and Buddy, but as their investigation propels their granddaughter and their families into the dangerous sights of a white supremacist gang and reveals a connection between their sons and a mysterious woman, both men eventually come together in unexpected ways, and, in doing so, they find redemption for their sins as fathers.

