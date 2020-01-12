Review: Dorsey ups ante with Florida story

"Naked Came the Florida Man," Tim Dorsey, William Morrow, 326 pages, $27.99.

The title of Tim Dorsey's 22nd novel about Serge Storms was "No Sunscreen for the Dead." A few months ago, during a talk I gave on Florida crime fiction, I called that the ultimate Tim Dorsey title.

Days later, I got an early copy of his 23rd book: "Naked Came the Florida Man."

I commented on social media that it was as if Tim had heard me and said, "Hold my beer." His reply: "Yep, that's pretty much how it happened."

Upping the ante has always been the strategy for Dorsey's books, which are built on that peculiarly Floridian brand of outrageousness that also spawned the viral figure of the title, Florida Man.

Dorsey's fictional Florida man has been around since before viral was a thing, although Serge Storms differs in significant ways from those jokers who get famous for things like ill-advised interaction with alligators.

Serge is way smarter than the average Florida man, and he's a walking encyclopedia of Florida history. Also, he kills people -- but only if they're asking for it, and always with a creative flourish.