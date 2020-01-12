Review: Dorsey ups ante with Florida story
View Comments
Book Review

Review: Dorsey ups ante with Florida story

{{featured_button_text}}
nakedcover

"Naked Came the Florida Man," Tim Dorsey, William Morrow, 326 pages, $27.99.

The title of Tim Dorsey's 22nd novel about Serge Storms was "No Sunscreen for the Dead." A few months ago, during a talk I gave on Florida crime fiction, I called that the ultimate Tim Dorsey title.

Days later, I got an early copy of his 23rd book: "Naked Came the Florida Man."

I commented on social media that it was as if Tim had heard me and said, "Hold my beer." His reply: "Yep, that's pretty much how it happened."

Upping the ante has always been the strategy for Dorsey's books, which are built on that peculiarly Floridian brand of outrageousness that also spawned the viral figure of the title, Florida Man.

Dorsey's fictional Florida man has been around since before viral was a thing, although Serge Storms differs in significant ways from those jokers who get famous for things like ill-advised interaction with alligators.

Serge is way smarter than the average Florida man, and he's a walking encyclopedia of Florida history. Also, he kills people -- but only if they're asking for it, and always with a creative flourish.

Dorsey structures his plots around Serge's road trips with his stoner pal, Coleman, and in "Naked Came the Florida Man" they're visiting the burial sites of some of the state's most notable residents. Many of them are literary, like the interrelated trio of Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings, Zora Neale Hurston and Stetson Kennedy. Others are pop culture figures, like Flipper. And some are unspeakably tragic, like those in the mass graves of the more than 2,000 victims of the 1928 hurricane that turned Lake Okeechobee into a wall of water that destroyed everything in its path.

The plot circles around the lake, which, Serge says, "I like to think of as Florida's moon." He, Coleman and their newly acquired emotional support ferret, Zippy, end up on its north side in the town of Okeechobee, where Serge finds a girlfriend and the whole gang attends a rodeo, with odd results: "I never thought I would utter this sentence," he says, "but you can't smoke dope in a clown barrel."

Along the way, Serge runs across some of those people whom he just can't let live. Join a small-town church choir so you can hornswoggle elderly residents out of their homes? Get your little nephews to feed fizzing tummy medication to seagulls in the hope you can make a video of the birds exploding? Stage anti-gay protests at military funerals while running "one of those cults where the leader preaches strict obedience to the gospels in order for him to have sex with everyone," in this case young girls? Serge has plans for you -- in this book Florida insects play supporting roles, from screw worm flies to chizzywinks -- and those plans have bad, bad endings.

Meanwhile, some chapters swerve away from Serge to tell the story of Chris, a teenage girl in the football-crazy town of Pahokee on the lake's southeast shore. Her only ambition in life is to play for her high school's football team. In other chapters, a treasure hunter called Captain Crack Nasty ("You don't want to know where the nickname came from," Dorsey writes.) poaches wrecked vessels, bullies children and worse.

All those plot lines will come together at the Muck Bowl, the legendary annual football game between teams from Pahokee and nearby Belle Glade, poverty-plagued towns that produce an astonishing number of pro players.

Serge will accomplish a heroic rescue, and he'll tidy up a few other loose ends before he and Coleman hop in their gold Plymouth Satellite and speed out of town -- until the next road trip.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 of the most highly anticipated books of 2020
Book Reviews and News

5 of the most highly anticipated books of 2020

How do you single out five books, out of all the hundreds coming out in 2020, for special attention? With great trepidation! Here are five very different books, all highly anticipated, making their way to our shelves in the new year. Here's hoping it's full of good reading. "Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick: Stories" by Zora Neale Hurston (HarperCollins, $25.99, Jan. 14). The ...

Review: 'Why We Can't Sleep,' by Ada Calhoun
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'Why We Can't Sleep,' by Ada Calhoun

"Why We Can't Sleep" by Ada Calhoun; Grove (267 pages, $26) ___ I remember seeing it on Facebook, shared by seemingly every woman my age in fall 2017 - hundreds of thousands of times in a few days. A viral Oprah.com essay, in which writer Ada Calhoun described the "new" midlife crisis hitting Generation X. She wrote about women who were exhausted, overwhelmed, pounded by a unique combination ...

+2
A 19th-century book helped lay the foundation for gay rights. A Hopkins researcher just found a rare copy.
Book Reviews and News

A 19th-century book helped lay the foundation for gay rights. A Hopkins researcher just found a rare copy.

BALTIMORE_It's an unassuming little book, bound in olive green leather and stamped with gilt. Seven inches tall and less than 5 inches wide, it's small enough to be concealed in a coat pocket. Who would have thought that an 1883 essay with the dry-as-dust title "A Problem in Greek Ethics" could create such a stir? A curator at Johns Hopkins University recently stumbled across an extremely rare ...

Review: 'The Book of Science and Antiquities,' by Thomas Keneally
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'The Book of Science and Antiquities,' by Thomas Keneally

"The Book of Science and Antiquities" by Thomas Keneally; Atria (289 pages, $28) ___ Australian writer Thomas Keneally can be a hard sell. Brilliant, visionary and astoundingly prolific, he has written such bestsellers as "Schindler's List" and "The Daughters of Mars," as well as more than 40 other books, mostly novels, that showcase his mastery of modern science and world history and his ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News