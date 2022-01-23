Review: Disease and the gory details

The gruesome details of each disease are described in terms a lay audience can understand and the horrendous symptoms of dreaded conditions like leprosy, syphilis, the black plague and the 1918 H1N1 influenza pandemic are presented in gory detail.

Although the toll of the COVID pandemic has been devastating, it does not compare with the viral epidemics of measles and smallpox which killed 95% of the advanced native civilizations of North and South America (24 to 95 million) after the arrival of European explorers.

The critical roles of epidemiology in the investigation and discovery of the bacterial cause of Legionnaires’ disease in 1976 and a viral hepatitis C outbreak in Fremont, Nebraska, in 2000-2001 from unsanitary conditions in a local oncology clinic are documented.

Colorful images of posters and paintings, stained microscopic slides of bacteria and viruses and vintage photos of historic medical pioneers make the accompanying text more palatable. By the book’s end the reader will be familiar with the development and types of vaccines, improvements in prevention and treatment of disease, and the role of autopsy in medical diagnosis.