Review: Dark story behind Faulkner

“The Saddest Words: William Faulkner’s Civil War” by Michael Gorra, W.W. Norton & Company Ltd, 433 pages, $29.95.

William Faulkner was the most acclaimed yet least popularly accessible writer of the mid-20th century. His vast fictional output, including his most famous novels, “The Sound and the Fury” and “Absalom, Absalom”, were set in Northern Mississippi with recurring multigenerational families described intersecting both before and after the American Civil War.

His prose often seemed deliberately turgid and convoluted, and his themes were spotted with forbidden topics like rape and incest. As a callow undergraduate, this reviewer preferred to read his fellow Nobel recipients Hemingway and Steinbeck.

Michael Gorra is a long-time professor of English Literature at Smith College who has devoted much of his career to Faulkner’s work. His recent book, “The Saddest Words,” critically re-examines Faulkner’s fiction and postulates the lingering effect of the Civil War upon his life and his writing.

Certainly, totally separating Faulkner’s literary output from his Deep Southern background proves to be as difficult as removing kudzu from a magnolia tree.