Review: Dark story behind Faulkner

“The Saddest Words: William Faulkner’s Civil War” by Michael Gorra, W.W. Norton & Company Ltd, 433 pages, $29.95.
William Faulkner was the most acclaimed yet least popularly accessible writer of the mid-20th century. His vast fictional output, including his most famous novels, “The Sound and the Fury” and “Absalom, Absalom”, were set in Northern Mississippi with recurring multigenerational families described intersecting both before and after the American Civil War.
His prose often seemed deliberately turgid and convoluted, and his themes were spotted with forbidden topics like rape and incest. As a callow undergraduate, this reviewer preferred to read his fellow Nobel recipients Hemingway and Steinbeck.
Michael Gorra is a long-time professor of English Literature at Smith College who has devoted much of his career to Faulkner’s work. His recent book, “The Saddest Words,” critically re-examines Faulkner’s fiction and postulates the lingering effect of the Civil War upon his life and his writing.
Certainly, totally separating Faulkner’s literary output from his Deep Southern background proves to be as difficult as removing kudzu from a magnolia tree.
Professor Gorra largely avoids pedantry and does an admirable job of providing a genealogy of the intertwined families residing in imaginary Yoknapatapha County and a succinct chronology of the significant events in the life of William Faulkner. Readers unfamiliar with Faulkner would benefit from visiting these addendums before beginning the book.
As a lifetime New Englander and liberal academician, Gorra makes a valiant effort to rationalize Faulkner’s repellent attitudes regarding race relationships by clothing them in the garb of the society in which he lived and the cloak of his alcoholism upon his brain. What emerges is only a ghostly image of a flawed individual whose reputation may not survive today’s “woke” generation.
This ambitious book is recommended only for readers bold enough to dive into the murky world of a writer whose accolades may no longer be relevant. Those willing to take this leap will appreciate Gorra’s effort.
J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who would recommend Faulkner’s final novel, “The Reivers” or its Steve McQueen/Will Geer movie version before attempting his darker works.
