Review: Dark humor elevates novel

Along the way, we'll spend time with Gary's wife, Twyla; her daughter, Avery; and her best friend, Sierra; Alex's daughter, Sadie; and the EMS technician, Corey, and his maybe-girlfriend, Sharon. Some we visit just for a moment: an old man in a wheelchair on the same hospital floor as Victor, a sales clerk who sells Twyla makeup in a CVS. This kaleidoscope of characters broadens the novel's focus so that it's not all about the evil of Victor Tuchman. I'm sure the characters would agree -- who wants to read a whole book about that creep?

Her secondary cast gives Attenberg a chance to dwell on other aspects of human nature, opportunities for humor and more access to the New Orleans setting. The Tuchmans are recent transplants from Connecticut, living in a "quaint condominium complex in the Garden District," but other characters have deeper roots in the city, including experience with Hurriance Katrina and recovery. The only mention of Mardi Gras is a single strand of beads caught in a tree.

Attenberg is on a roll. Her last book, "All Grown Up," about a happily single woman in New York, was my favorite of her novels, and now "All This Could Be Yours" has nabbed its title. Its combination of ambitious scope and economical treatment, its spirit of unsentimental generosity, recall the divine Grace Paley, a comparison Attenberg has inspired more than once.