Review: Conflict and character

“The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II” by Buzz Bissinger, HarperCollins, 480 pages, $32.50.

Sports pages across the United States inevitably make the comparison between gridiron exploits and war. Sportswriters, coaches and fans use clichéd words and phrases like “the battle in the trenches,” “blitzes” and “bombs” to link the two entities. The comparison, of course, is patently absurd.

Buzz Bissinger is author of the classic football book “Friday Night Lights.” The 25th anniversary edition was reviewed in this space Dec. 16, 2016. Bissinger, in his latest book, “The Mosquito Bowl'" describes a forgotten game played on Christmas Eve, 1944, between two regiments of the 6th Marine Division assigned to the South Pacific. It is not a book about sports.

Bissinger again demonstrates the consummate skill in character portrayal found in his acclaimed earlier works as he acquaints readers with the generation of young men drawn into the maelstrom of war by the attack on Pearl Harbor. Although none of the men featured are still alive, by the book’s end readers will feel they had known them during the prime of their lives.

The difference between this book and another of the reviewer’s favorites concerning young athletes, Daniel James Brown’s “The Boys in the Boat,” is that Brown’s “boys” were competing for gold medals and Bissinger’s were trying to stay alive. Most of the 65 men who played in the book’s titular game were collegiate or professional football stars. Tragically, some did not survive the war.

Bissinger uses the game, which he describes only superficially, to prepare readers for the participation of the athletes in the bloody invasion of Okinawa. The fierce battle for that island was one of the primary factors considered by President Truman in his decision to drop the atomic bombs causing Japan to surrender.

Five years of meticulous research provided the author with the historic background to the protagonists’ lives before, during and after their military service. He does not shrink from acknowledging the prejudices common to both military and civilian society in that era. Rivalry between military branches, faulty tactics and inexperienced leadership are not spared from criticism.

By the book’s end, Bissinger has managed to connect readers to the young men whose lives were irrevocably altered by the politics of their time. The youths who did most of the fighting and dying on Okinawa were plagued by boredom, an implacable and fanatic foe and the constant underlying fear of the random and sudden death which characterizes war. These forgotten men deserve this book which is destined to become an instant classic.