 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book Review

Review: Conflict and character

  • 0
mosquito

“The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II” by Buzz Bissinger, HarperCollins, 480 pages, $32.50.

Sports pages across the United States inevitably make the comparison between gridiron exploits and war. Sportswriters, coaches and fans use clichéd words and phrases like “the battle in the trenches,” “blitzes” and “bombs” to link the two entities. The comparison, of course, is patently absurd.

Buzz Bissinger is author of the classic football book “Friday Night Lights.” The 25th anniversary edition was reviewed in this space Dec. 16, 2016. Bissinger, in his latest book, “The Mosquito Bowl'" describes a forgotten game played on Christmas Eve, 1944, between two regiments of the 6th Marine Division assigned to the South Pacific. It is not a book about sports.

Bissinger again demonstrates the consummate skill in character portrayal found in his acclaimed earlier works as he acquaints readers with the generation of young men drawn into the maelstrom of war by the attack on Pearl Harbor. Although none of the men featured are still alive, by the book’s end readers will feel they had known them during the prime of their lives.

People are also reading…

The difference between this book and another of the reviewer’s favorites concerning young athletes, Daniel James Brown’s “The Boys in the Boat,” is that Brown’s “boys” were competing for gold medals and Bissinger’s were trying to stay alive. Most of the 65 men who played in the book’s titular game were collegiate or professional football stars. Tragically, some did not survive the war.

Bissinger uses the game, which he describes only superficially, to prepare readers for the participation of the athletes in the bloody invasion of Okinawa. The fierce battle for that island was one of the primary factors considered by President Truman in his decision to drop the atomic bombs causing Japan to surrender.

Five years of meticulous research provided the author with the historic background to the protagonists’ lives before, during and after their military service. He does not shrink from acknowledging the prejudices common to both military and civilian society in that era. Rivalry between military branches, faulty tactics and inexperienced leadership are not spared from criticism.

By the book’s end, Bissinger has managed to connect readers to the young men whose lives were irrevocably altered by the politics of their time. The youths who did most of the fighting and dying on Okinawa were plagued by boredom, an implacable and fanatic foe and the constant underlying fear of the random and sudden death which characterizes war. These forgotten men deserve this book which is destined to become an instant classic.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who believes the battle for Okinawa epitomizes the madness of war and the transience of life.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What’s so controversial about the new Anthony Bourdain book? Plenty, it turns out

What’s so controversial about the new Anthony Bourdain book? Plenty, it turns out

A new biography about the late chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain, who took his own life while filming CNN’s “Parts Unknown” in 2018, has been raising hackles well in advance of its Oct. 11 publication date — especially among those who knew Bourdain best. The Times dipped into “Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain,” by Charles Leerhsen, to break down what’s making some ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central) Last week: — 2. "Fairy Tale" ...

Jada Pinkett Smith writing memoir about life, ‘complicated marriage to Will Smith’

Jada Pinkett Smith writing memoir about life, ‘complicated marriage to Will Smith’

Jada Pinkett Smith will release a memoir next fall about her rise to fame and “complicated marriage to Will Smith,” publisher Dey Street Books announced on Thursday. The forthcoming book is billed as a “no holds barred” retelling of the influential actor and TV host’s “difficult but riveting journey ... from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the ...

He's a felon who was homeless. He just won two prestigious national writing awards

He's a felon who was homeless. He just won two prestigious national writing awards

SAN DIEGO — Frank Kensaku Saragosa felt a bit uneasy as he walked past the tents that lined the sidewalk along downtown San Diego's East Village. "I used to stay over there," he said, pointing to an embankment off Commercial Street near Interstate 5. Saragosa, 56, was anxious that some of the homeless people in the sidewalk encampments might recognize him from the four years he spent on the ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central 2. Fairy Tale. Stephen King. ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Smith's unreleased Prince documentary is set to 'finally see the light'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News