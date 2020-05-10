Review: 'Confessions' a worthy sequel

On his drives to Glasgow, he is just as likely to pass a car crash -- including one that killed his neighbor -- as he is serene wilderness. Customers tell him that they have seen a ghost on his bookstore's back stairs.

Definitely, darkness underlies these diary entries. Which makes me feel almost churlish to question their veracity.

Bythell's "Diary" begins in February 2014 and concludes in early February 2015. "Confessions" begins in January 2015, and so the two books overlap by about five weeks.

But diary entries for the same days don't match -- Bythell notes different numbers of customers, different amounts of money in the till, different weather. Was Jan. 29, 2015, a "wet, dull day" or did it snow "from about 3 p.m. onwards"? Did he have 12.99 pounds in the till and five customers on Jan. 26, or 133.49 pounds and eight customers? Was there heavy rain and freezing cold on Jan. 23, or was it sunny?

I know this won't matter to many readers. They want to be entertained, and Bythell is definitely entertaining. But it will matter to anyone who takes memoir seriously. If he is fudging these details, what does this mean for the accuracy of everything else?