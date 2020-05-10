Review: 'Confessions' a worthy sequel
View Comments
Book Review

Review: 'Confessions' a worthy sequel

{{featured_button_text}}
confess

"Confessions of a Bookseller" by Shaun Bythell, David R. Godine, 323 pages, $25.95.

There are very few confessions in "Confessions of a Bookseller," Shaun Bythell's second memoir. He entertains, but he keeps things close to the vest.

Structured as a journal, the sequel to his bestselling "Diary of a Bookseller" (soon to be a U.K. television series) picks up shortly before the first book leaves off, and it is, mostly, more of the same.

"Confessions" will feel comfortably familiar to readers of "Diary." The windows of Bythell's used-book store in Wigtown, Scotland, continue to leak in the rain. Customers continue to mess up his books without buying anything. Nicky, his outspoken employee, continues to bring him disgusting dumpster-rescued food (until -- shock! -- she quits).

This is, however, a darker book than Bythell's first. He portrays customers less as figures of fun and more as petty people who want to bargain down prices. His romance with his American life partner is ending, and he feels regret. He would like a family, he says almost plaintively, but "I find it hard to see a future except as a cantankerous curmudgeon, living alone."

As he turns 45, Bythell worries that he has not accomplished much. By that age, he notes, his father had married, bought a farm and started a family. "I can't compare my own achievements favorably."

On his drives to Glasgow, he is just as likely to pass a car crash -- including one that killed his neighbor -- as he is serene wilderness. Customers tell him that they have seen a ghost on his bookstore's back stairs.

Definitely, darkness underlies these diary entries. Which makes me feel almost churlish to question their veracity.

Bythell's "Diary" begins in February 2014 and concludes in early February 2015. "Confessions" begins in January 2015, and so the two books overlap by about five weeks.

But diary entries for the same days don't match -- Bythell notes different numbers of customers, different amounts of money in the till, different weather. Was Jan. 29, 2015, a "wet, dull day" or did it snow "from about 3 p.m. onwards"? Did he have 12.99 pounds in the till and five customers on Jan. 26, or 133.49 pounds and eight customers? Was there heavy rain and freezing cold on Jan. 23, or was it sunny?

I know this won't matter to many readers. They want to be entertained, and Bythell is definitely entertaining. But it will matter to anyone who takes memoir seriously. If he is fudging these details, what does this mean for the accuracy of everything else?

In response to my question, Bythell explained (in an e-mail forwarded by his publicist) that the chronological discrepancies are due to his editor asking him to rearrange the text. "Everything that's in the book actually happened," he wrote, "but not necessarily in that exact order, and with a little embellishment to make things sit more comfortably together." This seems to me to be a rare case of an editor being dead wrong. Playing with facts turns nonfiction into fiction.

Still, Bythell is a skillful writer. Through these brief entries, he creates a full, appealing world populated with colorful characters. The annual Wigtown Book Festival seems raucous and fun. (And will we ever have an in-person book festival again?) The Scottish landscape -- geese flying over the salt marsh, the meandering river where he likes to fish -- is gorgeous.

Though darker and marred by those odd discrepancies, "Confessions" is, like "Diary," an endearing and thoughtful book. We cannot browse bookstores right now, but we can read about browsing, and that will have to be enough.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

His dying wife wrote a viral essay, 'You May Want to Marry My Husband.' Now Jason Rosenthal is telling his story of love and loss
Book Reviews and News

His dying wife wrote a viral essay, 'You May Want to Marry My Husband.' Now Jason Rosenthal is telling his story of love and loss

Chicago author Amy Krouse Rosenthal was dying of ovarian cancer when she wrote an essay about her beloved husband, Jason. She told readers how she fell in love with him in a day, how he showed up at her first ultrasound with flowers, how he still presented her with gum balls when he emerged from gas stations and minimarts. He reveled in art, live music and his kids, she wrote, and - bonus! - ...

Wicked! Daniel Radcliffe kicks off a star-studded reading of the first Harry Potter book
Book Reviews and News

Wicked! Daniel Radcliffe kicks off a star-studded reading of the first Harry Potter book

Surprise! Daniel Radcliffe is returning to his roots in the Wizarding World. On Tuesday, Radcliffe - who captivated audiences as boy wizard Harry Potter for a decade on the big screen - kicked off a star-studded relay-reading of the J.K. Rowling book that started it all: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." Stephen Fry, David Beckham and Dakota Fanning have also signed on to recite ...

A new 'Twilight' book is coming. What we know about 'Midnight Sun'
Book Reviews and News

A new 'Twilight' book is coming. What we know about 'Midnight Sun'

Here comes the "Midnight Sun." "Twilight" mastermind Stephenie Meyer announced Monday that a new book in the franchise, "Midnight Sun," will debut on Aug. 4. The story, told from teen vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen's perspective, will arrive almost exactly 12 years after the publication of the last "Twilight" installment, 2008's "Breaking Dawn." "I hope this announcement doesn't seem ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Book Reviews and News

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2019 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. (c) 2019, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: - 2. "If It ...

Review: In her new book, Anne Tyler has it all under control
Book Reviews and News

Review: In her new book, Anne Tyler has it all under control

Micah Mortimer might be, in his own peculiar way, a man for our time. The protagonist of Anne Tyler's new novel, "Redhead by the Side of the Road," takes satisfaction in habit. His daily run, his weekly cycle of household chores, his low-pressure work, his comfortable dates with his longtime woman friend - "he refused to call anyone in her late thirties a 'girlfriend,'" Tyler writes - he's got ...

Book Reviews and News

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2020 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. (c) 2020, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Walk the Wire. David Baldacci. Grand Central 2. If It Bleeds. ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Book Reviews and News

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2019 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. (c) 2019, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: - 2. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News