Review: Complex story, complex man

"A Shot in the Moonlight: How a Freed Slave and a Confederate Soldier Fought for Justice in the Jim Crow South" by Ben Montgomery, Little Brown Spark, 304 pages, $28.

About 500 St. Louisans gathered in 1914 for the dedication of a Confederate memorial in Forest Park, where Bennett H. Young, commander-in-chief of the United Confederate Veterans Association, eulogized the "bravery" and "bitter determination" of the 600,000 Southern men who fought for a "cause they believed to be right." Young, an apologist for the Confederacy, played a key role in littering the country with memorials to the "Lost Cause," but, as in all things, his story is complicated.

Just 15 years earlier, this man who rode during the war with John Hunt Morgan and later authored a paean to Confederate horsemen, including Nathan Bedford Forrest, represented a formerly enslaved person in one of the most sensational trials of the Jim Crow era.

It's a story retold, with riveting details and context, in "A Shot in the Moonlight," a new book by Ben Montgomery, former enterprise reporter for the Tampa Bay Times.