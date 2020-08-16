Review: Collection offers odd comfort

It's heavy stuff, but something about the way Bowden approaches these topics makes this book an unexpected salve during this age of anxiety.

It feels a little loathsome to refer to this book as a joy; after all, each story revolves around the worst moments in someone's life. But that's exactly what the book is: an absolute joy to read. Bowden's writing is a reminder that, in all the complexity of an age of upheaval, there is still good, and there is still evil, and the most interesting parts of humanity lie in the gulfs of gray in between.

Take the opening story, "The Incident at Alpha Tau Omega," first published in 1983 in the Philadelphia Inquirer. The story of a campus sexual assault and its aftermath both seems ahead of its time and from a different era. Today, such stories get sorted into the MeToo hashtag, stripping them of nuance. But Bowden's groundbreaking piece is all nuance, and it leaves you wondering what the real moral of the story is.

Bowden's piece about online sex crimes, "why don't u tell me wht ur into," is equally disturbing. A sex-crime detective comes across a potential child sexual predator online; who is going to have any empathy for a potential predator? But Bowden's story delves into the uncertain line between fantasy and reality and the gray areas of entrapment.