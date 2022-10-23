 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book Review

Review: Clarity in unexpected places

  • 0
cranecover

"The Crane Wife" by: C.J. Hauser; Doubleday, 296 pages, $28

In her first book of nonfiction, a collection of 17 essays accompanying the popular title piece, "The Crane Wife," novelist C.J. Hauser takes the reader along on a soulful journey of self-discovery as she brings together smart, astute observations on modern love and life.

Hauser's work has appeared in Tin House, the Kenyon Review and the New York Times. Her most recent novel, "Family of Origin," was published in 2019.

The title essay, published in the Paris Review in 2019, reached more than a million readers worldwide and went viral on the internet.

The piece focuses on the fallout from Hauser's breakup with her fiancé, who had been unfaithful and unavailable to her emotionally. She's both heartbroken and unhappy with herself for sticking with him as long as she did — a double whammy.

People are also reading…

As she works through her complex emotions, she reads a Japanese folk story about a crane who tricks a man into thinking she is a woman so she can marry him. She knows he won't love her if she's a crane, so every night she plucks her feathers out with her beak, hoping he won't see that she's a bird — a creature with creature needs.

This kind of "self-erasing" resonates with Hauser, who at the time was under the sway of a common belief that to need things from other people makes you weak. "I think this is true for lots of people," she writes, "but I think it's especially true for women." In a stoic frame of mind, she had subjugated her needs, convincing herself that she didn't need the traditional trappings of love. She didn't need monogamy.

Clarity sometimes comes from unexpected places. While on a research expedition on the Gulf Coast with a group of scientists studying the food sources that cranes need to survive, she realizes, "There are ways to be wounded and ways to survive those wounds but no one can survive denying their own needs."

The essays in this volume offer a fascinating blend of relationships and breakups, colorful family stories, and cultural and literary influences. In fluid prose, she pursues more fulfilling ways to find happiness.

In "The Lady and the Lamp," Hauser brings together her account of a robotics challenge that tests robots programmed to perform jobs too dangerous for humans­ — "robot-saviors" — with thoughts on Florence Nightingale and her own habit of dating difficult men and trying to fix them. "For years, I convinced myself that to love is meant to be an act of extreme and transformative caregiving," she writes. "And so I've become more savior than partner. More robot than girl."

"The Two-Thousand Pound Bee," a meditation on grief, conflates Hauser's trip to Martha's Vineyard to scatter her grandmother's ashes with John Belushi's comedic genius and the strange circumstances of his burial.

"Siberian Watermelon" captures a tender father/daughter relationship in the guise of gardening.

What a pleasure it is be in the company of this writer. With clear eyes and an open heart, she finds her way and discovers that unmasking mistakes and vulnerabilities is one way of being strong.

Elfrieda Abbe is a critic in Wisconsin.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Demon Copperhead,' by Barbara Kingsolver

Review: 'Demon Copperhead,' by Barbara Kingsolver

FICTION: Barbara Kingsolver's latest, and best, re-creates "David Copperfield" in America's Appalachians. "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver; Harper (560 pages, $29.99) ——— The lure of Barbara Kingsolver's latest novel begins with its title: "Demon Copperhead." What, now? This sprawling, brilliant story, set in southwestern Virginia's impoverished Lee County in the 1990s and early 2000s, ...

‘Big Bang Theory’ proved to be equation for unlikely sitcom success

‘Big Bang Theory’ proved to be equation for unlikely sitcom success

"The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" by Jessica Radloff; Grand Central Publishing (528 pages, $30) ——— Bazinga! Sheldon Cooper used the word when he had a victory. Jessica Radloff could use it about her book, “The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.” All too often, definitive and inside compendiums are neither. In this ...

Charlayne Hunter-Gault chronicles half a century in ‘My People’

Charlayne Hunter-Gault chronicles half a century in ‘My People’

"My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives" by Charlayne Hunter-Gaultl Harper (342 pages, $27.99) ——— Early in her life, Charlayne Hunter-Gault made history. Then, for half a century, she covered it. In 1961, at age 18, she was one of the first two Black students to be admitted to the University of Georgia, after a lengthy legal fight. She was already working as a journalist — ...

New Romare Bearden book explores the South, the artist’s ‘homeland of his imagination’

New Romare Bearden book explores the South, the artist’s ‘homeland of his imagination’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For someone so closely associated with Charlotte and the South, famed artist Romare Bearden spent precious little time here. In fact, his parents fled the city when a white mob targeted them in 1915 during the Jim Crow era. They took their young son to Pittsburgh, part of the Great Migration of Southern Black families to the North in the early 20th century. Later, they ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Long Shadows" by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: — 2. "Lore ...

Review: 'The Escape Artist,' by Jonathan Freedland

Review: 'The Escape Artist,' by Jonathan Freedland

NONFICTION: The harrowing true story of the first Jew to escape from Auschwitz, and his driving need to warn the world about the Holocaust. "The Escape Artist" by Jonathan Freedland; Harper (376 pages, $28.99) ——— "The Escape Artist," Jonathan Freedland's compelling work of narrative nonfiction, tells the story of Walter Rosenberg, the first Jewish person to escape from Auschwitz. The book is ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Rebel Wilson breaks silence on being forced to reveal same-sex relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News