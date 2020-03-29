Review: Churchill saga good medicine

Although Erik Larson is an American writer, he has provided a uniquely Anglophilic book. Churchill’s family include his profligate son, Randolph, and his love-stricken teen-aged daughter, Mary, who seem worthy of a Jane Austen novel.

The great man himself was a functional alcoholic who demanded two hot baths daily and often wandered about wearing a red dressing gown, a helmet, and slippers with pom-poms, or a favorite sky-blue one-piece “siren suit” which he had designed. He delighted in amusing guests by tripping or marching through his Great Hall to appropriate musical accompaniment on the gramophone.

Both he and his favorite adviser, Lord Beaverbrook, who was often referred to as “the toad” by his numerous detractors, could have sprung directly from the imagination of Charles Dickens. Christmas scenes during the war years are reminiscent of those found in the British television series, “Dr. Who”.

This book showcases the marvelous ability of the human species to adapt to stress. During the nightly onslaught of devastation which waxed and waned with the phases of the moon, the mundane tasks of ordinary life still managed to be accomplished. Fires were extinguished, birthdays were celebrated, business was transacted, and romantic liaisons were ardently consummated or unhappily discontinued as always.

Each morning, citizens picked their way between still-smoking rubble to complete their quotidian duties and said farewell to those unfortunate enough to fall beneath the randomly dropped bombs. Yet, the people endured. Larson’s book becomes the perfect panacea to alleviate our present society’s angst.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who prescribes frequent perusal of good books during the immediate future.

