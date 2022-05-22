Review: Chronicle of campaigns past

“Quest for the Presidency: The Storied and Surprising History of Presidential Campaigns in America,” by Bob Riel, Potomac Books, 416 pages, $36.95.

George Washington was elected unanimously by all 69 Electoral College voters in 1789. His re-election in 1792 was the last non-contested campaign. Today’s voters may feel that our quadrennial spasm to choose a new leader has only deteriorated since then.

There have now been 59 presidential elections in the United States, and the reviewer has voted in 15, convinced each time that his vote would have some immediate impact upon his own future. Despite backing some winners and some losers in these contests, the reviewer has somehow managed to stay afloat as the U.S. Ship of State has steamed ahead under each captain without striking an iceberg.

Freelance political journalist, Bob Riel, has provided a succinct and non-partisan description of each of the previous election contests in his eminently readable new book, “Quest for the Presidency.”

Beginning with George Washington’s oath of office in New York and ending with the contentious election of 2020, Riel is careful to remain as neutral as possible throughout the book, concentrating on the election campaigns and not the victors’ presidential performance. Along the way he provides insights into the transmogrification of American politics by real-world historical events.

Riel organizes the campaigns into seven different eras and introduces each by beginning with the clever conceit of discussing politics over coffee at gathering places appropriate to the eras. He begins at New York’s Fraunces Tavern in 1774 and ends at the original Starbuck’s in Seattle in 2008.

This book is recommended for readers who may not give a Whig about the Bull Moose Party but are eager to passionately support either of today’s parties in 2024.

Democrats may be surprised to find that their party staunchly defended state’s rights until the 1960s. Republicans may be equally amazed that their party was devastated when the 1860 convention chose an unknown, compromise candidate who was considered a “fourth rate lecturer.” He was, of course, Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln, Nebraska’s, favorite son, William Jennings Bryan is prominently featured as a thrice unsuccessful Democratic presidential candidate.

Readers appalled by today’s negative television ads will realize that mudslinging is a longstanding American tradition. The Whig candidate in 1844, Henry Clay, was once characterized as “a notorious Sabbath-breaker, Profane Swearer, Gambler, Common Drunkard, Perjurer, Dueler, Thief, Robber, Adulterer, Man-stealer, Slave-holder, and Murderer.” And that was in an era before Twitter.

In summary, Riel’s book will serve as a savory appetizer for those readers with a taste for another juicy campaign in 2024.

J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who is best described as a bemused observer of American politics.

