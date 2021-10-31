Review: Chilly tale of a 'Snowflake'

If Mam is a soporific shaman in Debbie's life, her Uncle Billy, who runs the farm, is her No. 1 cheerleader, pushing her to work toward college, chasing away predatory men, scanning constellations with her from the roof of his caravan. Yet while Billy envisions a great future for his niece, he is filled with guilt, and, like almost all of the novel's cast of characters, he is an alcoholic. Debbie, too, tells us, that "drinking is like taking a holiday from my head." In her community alcohol is "the one thing that everyone loved"; the only unforgivable sin is going into rehab.

Small wonder, then, that on her daily commutes to Trinity College, Debbie feels herself the least comfortable person in Dublin, in her words, "a gobshite from the back-arse of nowhere" and a "snowflake" who cries easily. She makes a friend of sorts in Xanthe, a privileged but depressive city mouse who is intrigued by Debbie's lifestyle and amazed at her ignorance of urban customs.

Such plot as there is comes to us via conversations. The jokey give-and-take of the craic — and there is plenty of it — lightens the book's serious subject matter. At a funeral halfway through the novel, a drunken priest is about to deliver the eulogy. Debbie narrates: "A confused silence descends on the crowd as though we can't decide if we are still afraid of the devil or just blessed with a polite, Irish tolerance for people talking shite."

Nealon keeps us laughing to soften the rawness. And as all is filtered through Debbie's sharp consciousness, we come to appreciate the protagonist's fierce curiosity about how to guide oneself to live in the world.

Tom Zelman is emeritus professor at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0