 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Review: Chilly tale of a 'Snowflake'
0 Comments
Book Review

Review: Chilly tale of a 'Snowflake'

  • 0
snowflake

"Snowflake" by Louise Nealon; Harper, 336 pages, $26.99.

In Louise Nealon's debut novel, "Snowflake," we are introduced to the world of life on a small Irish dairy farm by Debbie White, our 18-year-old narrator, who milks cows each day and prepares to enter university. While this may sound sweet and wholesome, what lies beneath the surface is anything but.

Nealon's gradual exposition of Debbie's chaotic home situation and her own deep feelings of unworthiness create in "Snowflake" a vivid tale of courage and discovery, of engaging with a world that contains so many interpersonal traps, so many sources of shame, guilt, and self-deception.

In this novel about transition, Debbie has a pair of would-be mentors, both damaged themselves. Her mother (Mam) is an unpublished writer, who is sleepy, mysterious, generally checked out. Once a promiscuous teenager in a small town, Mam now drinks and records her dreams. The stories she tells her intelligent, often troubled daughter speak of the attractions of the dreamworld. Mam's reading of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," for instance, centers on Alice's worry: "I wonder if I've been changed in the night? … But if I'm not the same, the next question is: 'Who in the world am I?' "

Though Mam would like to guide her daughter into adulthood, she herself needs constant care, and Debbie lives in terror that she shares her mother's mad mind.

If Mam is a soporific shaman in Debbie's life, her Uncle Billy, who runs the farm, is her No. 1 cheerleader, pushing her to work toward college, chasing away predatory men, scanning constellations with her from the roof of his caravan. Yet while Billy envisions a great future for his niece, he is filled with guilt, and, like almost all of the novel's cast of characters, he is an alcoholic. Debbie, too, tells us, that "drinking is like taking a holiday from my head." In her community alcohol is "the one thing that everyone loved"; the only unforgivable sin is going into rehab.

Small wonder, then, that on her daily commutes to Trinity College, Debbie feels herself the least comfortable person in Dublin, in her words, "a gobshite from the back-arse of nowhere" and a "snowflake" who cries easily. She makes a friend of sorts in Xanthe, a privileged but depressive city mouse who is intrigued by Debbie's lifestyle and amazed at her ignorance of urban customs.

Such plot as there is comes to us via conversations. The jokey give-and-take of the craic — and there is plenty of it — lightens the book's serious subject matter. At a funeral halfway through the novel, a drunken priest is about to deliver the eulogy. Debbie narrates: "A confused silence descends on the crowd as though we can't decide if we are still afraid of the devil or just blessed with a polite, Irish tolerance for people talking shite."

Nealon keeps us laughing to soften the rawness. And as all is filtered through Debbie's sharp consciousness, we come to appreciate the protagonist's fierce curiosity about how to guide oneself to live in the world.

Tom Zelman is emeritus professor at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - October edition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The annals of selling sex and dodging the morality police
Book Reviews and News

The annals of selling sex and dodging the morality police

  • Updated

“Harlots, Whores & Hackabouts: A History of Sex for Sale” by Kate Lister; Thames & Hudson (256 pages, $35) ——— Vice has its price. As long as humans have been having sex, they’ve been selling it. Usually, it only fetched a few dollars. But very rarely, it brought the kind of rich man’s favor that created courtesans. Whatever the final cost, humans have a way of turning carnal attraction into ...

Review: Katie Couric is done pleasing people, as her new memoir proves
Book Reviews and News

Review: Katie Couric is done pleasing people, as her new memoir proves

"Going There" by Katie Couric; Little, Brown (528 pages, $30) ——— In Katie Couric's new memoir "Going There," the TV news star recalls a question asked by her therapist. "Have you ever considered that maybe not everyone is going to like you?" Couric admits that she hadn't. She was a "pleaser" since childhood, "a master of recruiting people to team Katie." The breakthrough moment clearly stuck ...

Bite into 6 new paperbacks, fresh as crisp fall apples
Book Reviews and News

Bite into 6 new paperbacks, fresh as crisp fall apples

A new paperback, crisp as a fall apple — what could be nicer? Here are six fresh ones, ranging from suspense fiction to sweeping biography. Happy reading! "Find You First" by Linwood Barclay (HarperCollins, $9.99). Barclay, a bestselling author of well-crafted novels of suspense ("Elevator Pitch"), kept me up late reading this one not long ago. In it, the heirs of a dying tech multimillionaire ...

Review: 'The Shattering,' by Kevin Boyle
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'The Shattering,' by Kevin Boyle

NONFICTION: A lively popular history of the 1960s. "The Shattering: America in the 1960s" by Kevin Boyle; W.W. Norton & Co. (464 pages, $30) ——— On Aug. 23, 1963, South Vietnamese generals asked President John F. Kennedy whether the United States would approve a coup. The White House replied that if President Diem was removed, the U.S. would support an interim government. On Aug. 26, Kennedy ...

Review: 'LaserWriter II,' by Tamara Shopsin
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'LaserWriter II,' by Tamara Shopsin

"LaserWriter II" by Tamara Shopsin; MCD (224 pages, $26) ——— "LaserWriter II," Tamara Shopsin's first novel, is essentially a nonfiction love letter to an old Macintosh tech repair shop in New York City, layered over with a fictitious (I assume) main character. The tech shop, Tekserve on 23rd Street in Greenwich Village, was a real place, opening in 1987, and the founders, David and Dick, are ...

Review: 'A Year in the Woods,' by Torbjorn Ekelund, translated from the Norwegian by Becky L. Crook
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'A Year in the Woods,' by Torbjorn Ekelund, translated from the Norwegian by Becky L. Crook

NONFICTION: A Norwegian writer, out of touch with the out-of-doors, spends one night a month camping in the forest. "A Year in the Woods" by Torbjørn Ekelund, translated from the Norwegian by Becky L. Crook; Greystone (264 pages, $24.95) ——— We believe that expeditions should be grand, Torbjørn Ekelund notes in his memoir, "A Year in the Woods." But sometimes life doesn't allow for long ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Book Reviews and News

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 23, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Judge’s List: A Novel" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: — ...

Minneapolis author seeks understanding by studying 'unexamined bias'
Book Reviews and News

Minneapolis author seeks understanding by studying 'unexamined bias'

Jessica Nordell's "The End of Bias" dives deep to help us transform ourselves and our world. MINNEAPOLIS — Jessica Nordell earned degrees in physics and poetry and has worked as a journalist for more than 15 years. But in her soul, Nordell is an archaeologist, digging deep into the human psyche on a quest to understand why we move through the world with realities "tinted and tinged and tweaked ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News