Review: Celebrating 'The Sopranos'

“Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos” by Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa with Phil Lerman, William Morrow, 509 pages, $30.

“The Sopranos”, the ground-breaking television series which ran from 1999 to 2007 on HBO, was the first cable program to feature a deeply flawed and sociopathic main character who was still able to remain sympathetic to the audience. Tony Soprano, as portrayed by the late James Gandolfini, became one of television’s iconic figures.

“Woke Up This Morning” is a compilation of observations and anecdotes from “Talking Sopranos,” the podcast begun in 2020 by two of the series’ stalwart actors, Michael Imperioli who played Christopher Moltisanti, and Steve Schirripa, who played Bobby Baccalieri. The book, like the series. can be shocking, hilarious, profane and emotional within the span of a few pages.

Those, like the reviewer, who breathlessly awaited each of the six seasons’ 86 episodes or who have binge-watched them during the pandemic, will find this book unlocking forgotten television highlights. Those who disliked the original series or have already watched the podcasts are advised to “fuhgeddaboudit.”