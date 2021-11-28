 Skip to main content
Review: Celebrating 'The Sopranos'
Book Review

Review: Celebrating 'The Sopranos'

sopranoscover

“Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos” by Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa with Phil Lerman, William Morrow, 509 pages, $30.

“The Sopranos”, the ground-breaking television series which ran from 1999 to 2007 on HBO, was the first cable program to feature a deeply flawed and sociopathic main character who was still able to remain sympathetic to the audience. Tony Soprano, as portrayed by the late James Gandolfini, became one of television’s iconic figures.

“Woke Up This Morning” is a compilation of observations and anecdotes from “Talking Sopranos,” the podcast begun in 2020 by two of the series’ stalwart actors, Michael Imperioli who played Christopher Moltisanti, and Steve Schirripa, who played Bobby Baccalieri. The book, like the series. can be shocking, hilarious, profane and emotional within the span of a few pages.

Those, like the reviewer, who breathlessly awaited each of the six seasons’ 86 episodes or who have binge-watched them during the pandemic, will find this book unlocking forgotten television highlights. Those who disliked the original series or have already watched the podcasts are advised to “fuhgeddaboudit.”

Excerpts from interviews with the actors, writers, directors, crew members and the creator of the series, David Chase, illuminate and amplify the reader’s appreciation for the creative effort necessary to produce the shows. The variety of ways in which the actors, who were mostly New Yorkers of Italian heritage, obtained their roles is fascinating and accounts for much of the rapport generated by the ensemble cast

Insights into the emotional response of actors when informed their familiar characters would be “bumped off” are vividly described. Both authors got to experience their own on-screen demises. Gandolfini, who died of a heart attack at age 51 in 2013, is fondly remembered by everyone interviewed in the book.

A comedic highlight of the book is the uncensored camaraderie shared by Imperioli and Schirripa during their long affiliation with the show and their podcasts. Many of their comments sound like dialogue from 4 a.m. bar conversations.

This is a book for readers who may be curious about whether squids came to Earth from outer space or whether Schirripa would score higher than a porpoise on an I.Q. test. A generous section of personal color photographs enhances the book’s ambience.

Finally, readers will discover the meaning of the controversial finale of the series which is ...

Cut to black ...

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who lists “The Sopranos” as one of his five favorite television series along with “Rescue Me,"  “Justified,” “Breaking Bad” and “Game of Thrones.”

