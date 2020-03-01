Review: 'Canyon Dreams' deeper than sports

“Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation” by Michael Powell, Blue Rider Press, 264 pages, $28.

Michael Powell is a sports columnist for the New York Times. He has previously been an award-winning political writer for The Washington Post. With his first book, “Canyon Dreams,” he combines his journalist’s keen observational skill with a poet’s sensitivity and creates a book which will linger in the minds of readers long after the final page has been finished.

By following a high school basketball team’s quest for a state title during the 2016-2017 season, Powell uses sports as a metaphor for the aspirations of teenagers, parents and the entire unique community of remarkable individuals he encounters. Chinle High School is located in the vast Navajo reservation of northern Arizona.

In the sports genre, the movie “Hoosiers” has demonstrated the mystique of small-town high school basketball. Buzz Bissinger’s classic, “Friday Night Lights,” reflects the powerful influence high school football can exert on a community’s psyche. What keeps this book from becoming another clichéd tale of a venerable coach seeking success is Powell’s respect for his subject.