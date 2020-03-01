Review: 'Canyon Dreams' deeper than sports

“Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation” by Michael Powell, Blue Rider Press, 264 pages, $28.
Michael Powell is a sports columnist for the New York Times. He has previously been an award-winning political writer for The Washington Post. With his first book, “Canyon Dreams,” he combines his journalist’s keen observational skill with a poet’s sensitivity and creates a book which will linger in the minds of readers long after the final page has been finished.
By following a high school basketball team’s quest for a state title during the 2016-2017 season, Powell uses sports as a metaphor for the aspirations of teenagers, parents and the entire unique community of remarkable individuals he encounters. Chinle High School is located in the vast Navajo reservation of northern Arizona.
In the sports genre, the movie “Hoosiers” has demonstrated the mystique of small-town high school basketball. Buzz Bissinger’s classic, “Friday Night Lights,” reflects the powerful influence high school football can exert on a community’s psyche. What keeps this book from becoming another clichéd tale of a venerable coach seeking success is Powell’s respect for his subject.
The author is returning to a region and culture he had discovered in 1993 while living on a reservation with his family while his wife worked as a midwife for the Indian Health Service. The grim facts of reservation life are well known to Nebraskans who have followed the role which the tiny town of Whiteclay played in the Pine Ridge Sioux Indian reservation’s history. The obstacles which students at Chinle High face on a daily basis are not minimized and present formidable barriers to any significant sports achievements.
As the long season unfolds, the lives of Raul Mendoza, the old-school, septuagenarian coach, and each of his undersized players become intertwined with their quixotic goal and fuel the book’s pace. However, Powell’s descriptions of the beauty of the sere, desert landscape furnish the book’s backdrop. The isolation of those living among the silent, hidden canyons there makes Nebraska’s Sandhills seem crowded.
Readers who find themselves drawn into this unfamiliar terrain may wish to read Hampton Sides’ “Blood and Thunder” for an excellent history of the Navajo Nation’s development and fate in the Southwestern United States.
J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who experienced the passion of “rez ball” firsthand as a teenager when his high school coach made an unfortunate miscalculation to play Haskell Indian Institute’s fearsome team on its home court.