Review: Calhoun captures new midlife crisis

"Gen X has arrived in middle age to almost no notice, largely unaware, itself, of being a uniquely star-crossed cohort," she writes, arguing that we grew up the first generation of women believing we should be able to "have it all" but instead faced historic obstacles and are the first likely to be downwardly mobile compared with our parents.

"We were born into a bleak economy and grew up during a boom in crime, abuse and divorce. We were raised 'pre-specialness,' which meant not only no participation trophies but also that we were shielded far less than children today from the uglier sides of life," she writes, adding that the recessions of the early 1990s, 2001 and 2008 were timed to hit Gen X at particularly difficult life moments.

The book makes a powerful argument to Gen X women to stop saying to ourselves, like Calhoun once did, that we are "lucky and have no right to complain." Instead, we should accept that "This is a bumpy stretch in life. We should not expect to feel fine," she writes.

Calhoun speaks directly to her own generation, peppering the book with so many specific cultural touchstones, from the Challenger explosion to Koosh balls to the slime-filled TV show "Double Dare," that I found reading "Why We Can't Sleep" to be a singular experience -- driving home her point that Gen X is so often overlooked.

She even ends the book with a list of song titles for a "Midlife Crisis Mixtape." Cue up Sophie Tucker's "Life Begins at Forty."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0