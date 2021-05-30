Review: Book turns 'Who?' to hero

Having sailed around the world as a deckhand in his youth, he was mustered into the U.S. Navy as an officer and served with distinction aboard an ironclad monitor warship in the Atlantic. After transferring to the Gulf Coast, in New Orleans Lieutenant Loring was given command of a retrofitted stern-wheeled transport ship which was barely seaworthy.

In a forgotten and meaningless 1864 battle in Louisiana, and with no coal to fuel his ship’s boilers, the vessel sank, and Loring was captured by Confederate troops. The remainder of the book describes his confinement at Camp Groce, a Rebel prisoner of war camp northwest of Houston, where he was incarcerated. Conditions there made the more notorious Andersonville camp in Georgia seem like Club Med.

With the fire of patriotism still burning brightly, Loring was able to escape on two separate occasions through the disease-infested swamps of East Texas. Both attempts are presented in detail and are reminiscent of Steve McQueen’s classic escape movies, “The Great Escape” and “Papillon.”