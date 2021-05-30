 Skip to main content
Review: Book turns 'Who?' to hero
Review: Book turns 'Who?' to hero

“I Held Lincoln: A Union Sailor’s Journey Home” by Richard E. Quest, Potomac Books, 190 pages, $19.95 (paperback).

Oliver Wendell Holmes’ Memorial Day quote, “… in our youth, our hearts were touched with fire," became famous as the opening words of Ken Burns’ epic, 1990 PBS series “The Civil War." Despite recent attempts to minimize or eradicate evidence of that bloody conflict from our national past, Richard E. Quest’s book, “I Held Lincoln,” illustrates the value that study of that struggle still offers to the present generation.

The true adventures of a previously unknown Union sailor, Benjamin W. Loring, took author Quest 23 years to research and document. As a young high school history teacher in upstate New York, Quest was seeking a local story to pique his students’ flagging interest in the American Civil War. In the county historical museum he had noted a display of the navy frock coat worn by Loring, which allegedly had been stained by Abraham Lincoln’s blood.

In following the tale behind the coat, Quest eventually located Loring’s great grandson, who had preserved the Civil War mementos of his distant relative, most importantly his wartime journal.

While hauling supplies to miners in California, Loring had read a newspaper account of the 1861 Southern victory at Ball’s Bluff, Virginia, and immediately left for the East Coast to volunteer his services to the Union cause. He was fueled by his desire to not only preserve the United States as one nation but to also abolish the scourge of slavery from his country.

Having sailed around the world as a deckhand in his youth, he was mustered into the U.S. Navy as an officer and served with distinction aboard an ironclad monitor warship in the Atlantic. After transferring to the Gulf Coast, in New Orleans Lieutenant Loring was given command of a retrofitted stern-wheeled transport ship which was barely seaworthy.

In a forgotten and meaningless 1864 battle in Louisiana, and with no coal to fuel his ship’s boilers, the vessel sank, and Loring was captured by Confederate troops. The remainder of the book describes his confinement at Camp Groce, a Rebel prisoner of war camp northwest of Houston, where he was incarcerated. Conditions there made the more notorious Andersonville camp in Georgia seem like Club Med.

With the fire of patriotism still burning brightly, Loring was able to escape on two separate occasions through the disease-infested swamps of East Texas. Both attempts are presented in detail and are reminiscent of Steve McQueen’s classic escape movies, “The Great Escape” and “Papillon.”

Finally, as Loring was recuperating in Washington, D.C., from injuries incurred during his escapes, he elected to celebrate General Lee’s surrender at Appomattox by attending Ford’s Theater on April 14, 1865. There, Loring’s path intersected with history as he became a first responder to stricken President Abraham Lincoln. The penknife he used to cut Lincoln’s necktie to improve his labored breathing and the frock coat he wore as he helped carry Lincoln across the street to the bed where he died are displayed among the photos which document the book.

To summarize, this book is an opportunity for readers to reacquaint themselves with the men and women who felt our nation was worth preserving. Loring married, raised five children and then joined the myriad of our anonymous citizens who live quiet and honorable lives but may rise to unexpected heights when circumstances call for heroism. For preserving his unique story, readers will thank the dedication of his faithful descendants and the diligence of a motivated teacher of history.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who believes study of the American Civil War should be a part of the required high school curriculum.

