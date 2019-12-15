Review: Book tracks the 'Ghost Gang'
“Nebraska’s Missing Public Enemy: The Last of the Ghost Gang” by Brian James Beerman, The History Press, 158 pages, $21.99.

Readers who found a Journal Star online feature called “12 Nebraska Outlaws and Their Stories,” of interest will want to read “Nebraska’s Missing Public Enemy” by first-time author Brian James Beerman. This short book features three of the desperados mentioned in the article, Thomas Limerick, Earl Keeling and Maurice Denning, who was the FBI’s Public Enemy No. 1 for more than a decade.

The book was carefully researched by Nebraskan Beerman, who is a writer now residing in Kansas City. It is also amply supplied by mug shots of the “Ghost Gang,” as newspapers dubbed the notorious bank robbers. The book begins with a 1934 robbery of the bank in Superior, Nebraska. Subsequently the thieves were traced to a presently non-existent village named Kinney near Wymore.

During a shootout, one outlaw was killed by the surrounding lawmen and the remainder vanished until apprehended several years later, except for the ringleader who was never found.

Although the amounts of money taken from the small-town banks targeted by the bandits were small compared to the $2.7 million robbery of the Lincoln National Bank in 1930, the FBI became involved because of the gang’s propensity to cross state lines into Kansas and South Dakota with the loot, stolen cars and kidnapped bank employees.

Reminiscent of acclaimed movies, “Bonnie and Clyde”, and Terrence Malick’s “Badlands”, the book uses newspaper articles, court records and vintage photos to evoke an era in which bank robberies were a common occurrence. Many readers who grew up in Nebraska will probably have a living relative who can remember those days.

J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who was once victimized himself by an identity thief.

