Review: Book tracks the 'Ghost Gang'

“Nebraska’s Missing Public Enemy: The Last of the Ghost Gang” by Brian James Beerman, The History Press, 158 pages, $21.99.

Readers who found a Journal Star online feature called “12 Nebraska Outlaws and Their Stories,” of interest will want to read “Nebraska’s Missing Public Enemy” by first-time author Brian James Beerman. This short book features three of the desperados mentioned in the article, Thomas Limerick, Earl Keeling and Maurice Denning, who was the FBI’s Public Enemy No. 1 for more than a decade.

The book was carefully researched by Nebraskan Beerman, who is a writer now residing in Kansas City. It is also amply supplied by mug shots of the “Ghost Gang,” as newspapers dubbed the notorious bank robbers. The book begins with a 1934 robbery of the bank in Superior, Nebraska. Subsequently the thieves were traced to a presently non-existent village named Kinney near Wymore.

During a shootout, one outlaw was killed by the surrounding lawmen and the remainder vanished until apprehended several years later, except for the ringleader who was never found.