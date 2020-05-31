Review: Book questions 'hot hand'

Part of the beauty of the book is that it's constantly evolving. Rather than laying out a thesis statement in the first chapter and building a case until the book's final page, it broadens its scope with each example it presents. Just as the reader begins to gain what they think is a clear and firm sense of what the hot hand is, new facts and stories arise that either counteract it or deepen the understanding of it.

This quality comes, in part, from a book that extends its gaze far beyond basketball. Sure, it begins by highlighting the work of two people who have embodied the hot hand in the sport _ Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors' prodigious sharp-shooter, and Mark Turmell, the man who programmed and designed the popular arcade game NBA Jam, in which players would be "on fire" (with a flaming ball and all) if they made three shots in a row -- but it ventures well past those two men.

There's the example of William Shakespeare, who wrote three of his most famous plays in a two-month stretch in which he was holed up while England dealt with the plague (a predicament that has suddenly become much more relatable). There's Rob Reiner, who directed three movies with A-plus CinemaScore grades, making him the only director to have three such films, in a span of just five years.