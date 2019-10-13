“Mr. Straight Arrow: The Career of John Hersey, Author of Hiroshima” by Jeremy Treglown, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 365 pages, $28.
“Mr. Straight Arrow” by British biographer Jeremy Treglown brings the career of one of the most neglected 20th century writers back into the public eye for a deserved reappraisal. If readers can overlook a title which implies a “wild west” setting and author Treglown’s occasionally turgid prose, there is considerable merit to be discovered within the book for those unfamiliar with John Hersey’s extensive oeuvre.
Hersey, the son of American missionaries, was born in China but returned to Westchester County, New York, as a child and eventually graduated from Yale.
During the 1930s he became a Time-Life journalist and, along with the rest of the world, was swept into the maelstrom of World War II, as a foreign correspondent. He received a Pulitzer Prize for his novel “A Bell for Adano” about wartime Sicily. His masterwork, “Hiroshima,” concerning six survivors of the first atomic blast, was published as a single issue of New Yorker magazine in 1946, and the book still remains in print
Despite his prominence as an author and celebrity until his death in 1993, Hersey’s reputation has waned with the onset of the 21st century. His subsequent works of fiction failed to achieve the critical and popular success of his earlier books.
Also, as often happens with individuals possessing a strict moral code, Hersey was perceived as a bit of a prig, deficient in both humor and humility. In later years he even had time for a brief spat with Lincoln’s Dick Cavett involving a feud between two aging female writers.
To today’s readers his credentials as a recipient of “white privilege” would seem impeccable as his Ivy League education, summertime sailing at Martha’s Vineyard, and interests in entertaining famous friends, deep-sea sport fishing, and classical music might imply.
Although it may be argued that Hersey was the first proponent of what became known as “nonfiction novels” or the later wave of “New Journalism,” he lacked the colorful personality of popular writers associated with the movements such as Truman Capote, Tom Wolfe or Norman Mailer.
Nevertheless, he never deviated from his rigid personal standards of behavior, and his heart always put him on the proper side of world events. His fiction demonstrates his early recognition of the horrors of the Holocaust and the evils highlighted by our Japanese internment camps, the racial unrest of the 1960s and the student protests against the war in Vietnam.
Certainly, Treglown’s book, which is not a conventional biography, should pique unfamiliar readers’ interest in some of Hersey’s later fiction and spark a fresh introduction to his classic “Hiroshima.”