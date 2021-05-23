 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Review: Book part tour, part time capsule
0 comments
Book Review

Review: Book part tour, part time capsule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1962book

“1962: Baseball and America in the Time of JFK” by David Krell, University of Nebraska Press, 335 pages, $34.95.

Readers who matured during the 1960s were probably too concerned with arranging their own lives to appreciate the first part of that decade. The book ”1962,” by David Krell, will undoubtedly uncover some memories which were buried by the tumultuous events of the latter part of those violent years.

Younger individuals will be amazed to discover that in 1962 President John F. Kennedy was only modestly more popular than his 1960 election opponent, Richard Nixon, and that his First Lady, Jackie, was held in higher regard by the American public. Vietnam is not even mentioned in the book, and Mickey Mantle still patrolled center field for the New York Yankees.

If baseball seems to occupy a disproportionate portion of the book, readers should be forewarned that David Krell is predominantly a baseball historian and that the “national pastime” had not yet been overshadowed by real-world occurrences and faster-paced professional sports.

The year 1962 marked the debut of two new National League teams, the Houston Colt .45s and the New York Mets. Both teams are covered in depth by author Krell. A new stadium in Chavez Ravine also opened that season,  foreshadowing a thrilling playoff between old New York rivals the Dodgers and the Giants.

As the baseball season slowly unwound in the background, the usual flow of world circumstances, both epic and mundane, occupied the minds of most Americans. The Cuban Missile Crisis brought the United States and Russia to the brink of war, the race to the moon nearly ended in disaster for American astronauts, and commercial network television provided enough intellectual pabulum to fill the gaps of daily life. Norfolk’s Johnny Carson took over NBC’s “The Tonight Show” from Jack Paar, who had Lincoln’s Dick Cavett as one of his writers.

Meanwhile Hollywood had a banner year with such adult-themed films as the political thriller “Advise and Consent,” the racially charged trial in “To Kill a Mockingbird” and Jack Lemon and Lee Remick portraying alcoholics in “Days of Wine and Roses.” One of America’s iconic stars, Marilyn Monroe, left the scene in August.

While a book purporting to cover an entire year will necessarily be a patchwork, Krell does a creditable job of weaving a multitude of the year’s personalities and their stories into his pages. Readers who may never have heard of Dr. Mary Frances Early or Bo Belinsky will be glad they were introduced.

To those readers born after the turn of the present century, this book may seem like deciphering cave paintings. However, those of us who actually passed through the designated year will feel like they have been rummaging through a dusty album tucked away in the attic.

J. Kemper Campbell is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who spent his only summer outside the United States in 1962.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the Eurovision superfans

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Leslie Jordan proves it gets greater later with bestselling memoir, social media clout and a Dolly Parton duet
Book Reviews and News

Leslie Jordan proves it gets greater later with bestselling memoir, social media clout and a Dolly Parton duet

Meeting the moment has paid off big time for Leslie Jordan. The pint-sized actor, known for flamboyant TV roles in “Will & Grace,” “American Horror Story” and “The Cool Kids,” is now a New York Times bestselling author with his new book, “How Y’all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived.” Released by the William Morrow imprint of HarperCollins on April 27, the compact ...

Review: 'On Juneteenth,' by Annette Gordon-Reed
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'On Juneteenth,' by Annette Gordon-Reed

"On Juneteenth" by Annette Gordon-Reed; Liveright (128 pages, $15.95) ——— The first friend I made when I moved from Florida to the Twin Cities in 1987 was a woman from Doucette, Texas. Laverne, like me, was a Black woman who'd traded the South's warmth and lushness for the cold, austere beauty of the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But we were often homesick and attended events that reminded us of home. ...

Book review: Nick Petrie returns to action with ‘The Breaker’
Book Reviews and News

Book review: Nick Petrie returns to action with ‘The Breaker’

"The Breaker" by Nick Petrie; Putnam (400 pages, $27) ——— A major strength of Nick Petrie’s series about former Marine Peter Ash is how his character deals with — and moves past — his post-traumatic claustrophobia, the “white static” that has compelled him to sleep outside and be on the move. Petrie’s insightful exploration of the complicated and compassionate Peter, who had tours in Iraq and ...

Seek out that 'new book' smell with a fresh bouquet of fiction, all new in paperback
Book Reviews and News

Seek out that 'new book' smell with a fresh bouquet of fiction, all new in paperback

It's not too soon to begin your summer reading! A number of highly acclaimed 2020 books came out in paperback this month; here's a fresh bouquet of fiction to suit any taste. "Homeland Elegies" by Ayad Akhtar (Little, Brown & Co, $16.99). Winner of a Pulitzer Prize for his play "Disgraced," Akhtar here draws on his own life (the narrator is a man named Ayad Akhtar, who has written a Pulitzer ...

+2
Review: 'The Blondes of Wisconsin,' by Anthony Bukoski
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'The Blondes of Wisconsin,' by Anthony Bukoski

"The Blondes of Wisconsin: Stories" by: Anthony Bukoski; University of Wisconsin Press (151 pages, $16.95) ——— The 16 linked stories of Anthony Bukoski's seventh collection find their heart in Superior, Wisconsin, "a broken place of beat-up dreams, beat-up taverns, and empty lots the north wind blows through." His characters are, for the most part, working-class Polish-Americans, though two of ...

Jake Tapper’s ‘The Devil May Dance’ partners Hollywood, the Mafia and politics
Book Reviews and News

Jake Tapper’s ‘The Devil May Dance’ partners Hollywood, the Mafia and politics

"The Devil May Dance" by Jake Tapper; Little, Brown and Co. (336 pages, $28) ——— Jake Tapper hasn’t strayed too far from his day job for a side hustle. Tapper is the lead Washington anchor for CNN, hosts the weekday news show "The Lead With Jake Tapper" and co-hosts the Sunday morning public affairs program "State of the Union." He gets away from the pressures of covering current politics by ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Book Reviews and News

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Sooley: A Novel" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 2 2. "While ...

Review: 'Sauntering,' edited by Duncan Minshull
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'Sauntering,' edited by Duncan Minshull

"Sauntering," edited by Duncan Minshull; NYRB/Notting Hill (154 pages, $19.95) ——— Here is an odd development: I have decided to carry a book. For at least the coming season, when, with hope, we head out once again for afternoon or evening walks, I want this book with me. I plan to open it, often, every day. "Sauntering: Writers Walk Europe," edited by Duncan Minshull, is a work of impressive ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News