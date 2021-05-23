Review: Book part tour, part time capsule

“1962: Baseball and America in the Time of JFK” by David Krell, University of Nebraska Press, 335 pages, $34.95.
Readers who matured during the 1960s were probably too concerned with arranging their own lives to appreciate the first part of that decade. The book ”1962,” by David Krell, will undoubtedly uncover some memories which were buried by the tumultuous events of the latter part of those violent years.
Younger individuals will be amazed to discover that in 1962 President John F. Kennedy was only modestly more popular than his 1960 election opponent, Richard Nixon, and that his First Lady, Jackie, was held in higher regard by the American public. Vietnam is not even mentioned in the book, and Mickey Mantle still patrolled center field for the New York Yankees.
If baseball seems to occupy a disproportionate portion of the book, readers should be forewarned that David Krell is predominantly a baseball historian and that the “national pastime” had not yet been overshadowed by real-world occurrences and faster-paced professional sports.
The year 1962 marked the debut of two new National League teams, the Houston Colt .45s and the New York Mets. Both teams are covered in depth by author Krell. A new stadium in Chavez Ravine also opened that season, foreshadowing a thrilling playoff between old New York rivals the Dodgers and the Giants.
As the baseball season slowly unwound in the background, the usual flow of world circumstances, both epic and mundane, occupied the minds of most Americans. The Cuban Missile Crisis brought the United States and Russia to the brink of war, the race to the moon nearly ended in disaster for American astronauts, and commercial network television provided enough intellectual pabulum to fill the gaps of daily life. Norfolk’s Johnny Carson took over NBC’s “The Tonight Show” from Jack Paar, who had Lincoln’s Dick Cavett as one of his writers.
Meanwhile Hollywood had a banner year with such adult-themed films as the political thriller “Advise and Consent,” the racially charged trial in “To Kill a Mockingbird” and Jack Lemon and Lee Remick portraying alcoholics in “Days of Wine and Roses.” One of America’s iconic stars, Marilyn Monroe, left the scene in August.
While a book purporting to cover an entire year will necessarily be a patchwork, Krell does a creditable job of weaving a multitude of the year’s personalities and their stories into his pages. Readers who may never have heard of Dr. Mary Frances Early or Bo Belinsky will be glad they were introduced.
To those readers born after the turn of the present century, this book may seem like deciphering cave paintings. However, those of us who actually passed through the designated year will feel like they have been rummaging through a dusty album tucked away in the attic.
J. Kemper Campbell is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who spent his only summer outside the United States in 1962.