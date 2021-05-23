Review: Book part tour, part time capsule

As the baseball season slowly unwound in the background, the usual flow of world circumstances, both epic and mundane, occupied the minds of most Americans. The Cuban Missile Crisis brought the United States and Russia to the brink of war, the race to the moon nearly ended in disaster for American astronauts, and commercial network television provided enough intellectual pabulum to fill the gaps of daily life. Norfolk’s Johnny Carson took over NBC’s “The Tonight Show” from Jack Paar, who had Lincoln’s Dick Cavett as one of his writers.

Meanwhile Hollywood had a banner year with such adult-themed films as the political thriller “Advise and Consent,” the racially charged trial in “To Kill a Mockingbird” and Jack Lemon and Lee Remick portraying alcoholics in “Days of Wine and Roses.” One of America’s iconic stars, Marilyn Monroe, left the scene in August.

While a book purporting to cover an entire year will necessarily be a patchwork, Krell does a creditable job of weaving a multitude of the year’s personalities and their stories into his pages. Readers who may never have heard of Dr. Mary Frances Early or Bo Belinsky will be glad they were introduced.

To those readers born after the turn of the present century, this book may seem like deciphering cave paintings. However, those of us who actually passed through the designated year will feel like they have been rummaging through a dusty album tucked away in the attic.

J. Kemper Campbell is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who spent his only summer outside the United States in 1962.

