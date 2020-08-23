Review: Book goes beyond baseball

My husband and I might move. (Then again, we might not.) As we spend more and more time in our house, thanks to pandemic work-from-home mandates, we see its flaws, and we dream of perfection: A half-acre yard for the dogs. A bathroom on the main level for us. More sun for the garden. A street that doesn't have UPS trucks rattling past every 10 minutes - that one would be for all of us. But the ...