Review: Book goes beyond baseball

“Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between” by Eric Nusbaum, Public Affairs / Hachette Book Group, 331 pages, $28.
Eric Nusbaum’s first book is a tour de force which foreshadows his future success as a worthy caretaker for our shared American historical legacy. His book is a compelling history documenting how a closely-knit community of Mexican immigrants eventually disappeared beneath the parking lots of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Nusbaum, who has written for several magazines and edited for VICE, demonstrates a historian’s knack for linking significant past events and a writer’s talent for breathing life into the characters who were involved.
In this case, the lives of a multigenerational family of Mexican-Americans, the Are’chigas, are intertwined with a privileged, idealistic civil liberties activist, Frank Wilkinson, who also happened to be a Communist during the era of McCarthyism. This pair is opposed by the local politicians, bureaucrats and wealthy power brokers of a rapidly expanding Southern California.
The saga of how a dusty shantytown slated to become the Acropolis of public low-income housing metamorphosized into the private Taj Mahal of Walter O’Malley becomes an American tragedy in Nusbaum’s hands despite his lifelong affection for his blue clad “home” team.
By the book’s end the disparate threads involved are sewn together as tightly as if the 108 stitches in a professional baseball had been used.
To divulge more of the plot would detract from the pleasure of watching the author’s jigsaw puzzle pieces fall into place. Along the way tidbits of trivia are supplied like the trinkets found in the boxes of Cracker Jack consumed during our national pastime. For example, the designated “inventor” of baseball, Abner Doubleday, was chosen only because he belonged to a cultish spiritual movement called the Theosophical Society. Also, the chewing gum which funded Wrigley Field was originally brought to the United States by General Santa Ana, the villain of the Alamo.
Finally, the black and white drawings provided serve the near-mythic aura of the book better than any faded photographs of the subjects. This reviewer recommends this unique amalgam of baseball, California history and social justice for a spot on any reader’s pandemic list.
J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who is unable to summon much enthusiasm for the semblance of professional sports available to the fan this year.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!