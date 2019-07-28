“Every Tool’s a Hammer: Life Is What You Make It” by Adam Savage, Simon and Schuster, 309 pages, $27.
Adam Savage was co-host of the Discovery Channel’s popular show, “Mythbusters,” for its successful 14-year run. His enthusiasm for testing pop-culture “truisms” and his fey personality contrasted well with his more businesslike and practically oriented partner, Jamie Hyneman.
This reviewer watched the show for its goofy concepts, but, as a person with absolutely no skill or interest in employing tools exceeding microscopic size, Savage’s new book, “Every Tool’s a Hammer,” on building and fabricating objects, was opened with some trepidation.
Thus, Savage’s view of the “philosophy of glue” and his in-depth descriptions of the eight types of glue he uses most frequently were not particularly compelling. Nevertheless, those individuals gifted with the ability to visualize and repair machines, conceive and tinker with gadgets and actually make useful things will find this book fascinating.
“Every Tool’s a Hammer” is both a how-to book and a memoir of Savage’s career as builder of some of Hollywood’s most iconic movie creations. Readers with an aptitude for working with wood, metals and plastics will appreciate his tips for organization of a workshop and his approach to solving mechanical problems. Less handy readers will simply savor his nimble wit and wry humor.
Those, like the reviewer who are toolishly-challenged, will be introduced to new terms and unfamiliar precepts. For example, “cosplay” has no relationship whatsoever to Bill Cosby, and fabric scissors must never be used to cut paper.
Readers who like to browse hardware stores and lumber yards will enjoy this book. Did the book inspire a dedicated non-building reviewer to acquire a new hobby? Simply stated, the reviewer now realizes there must be three immutable certainties to life. These are death, taxes, and that he will never be motivated to touch a lathe.