Review: Book demystifies path to becoming a doctor

“Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training” by Adam Stern, M.D., Mariner Books, 320 pages, $18.99.

The mystique surrounding a physician’s medical education has always been a fascinating subject for both fellow physicians and the general public. What reader can resist the image of a gallery of rapt, young medical students observing white-frocked instructors bending over surgical patients or cadavers?

The best-seller “Intern” penned in 1965 by the anonymous Dr. X, was the first to expose the rather haphazard fashion in which a patient’s supposedly omniscient doctor accrues his knowledge. Dr. Adam Stern’s excellent book, “Committed,” now demystifies the methods Harvard uses to prepare its graduates to be certified psychiatrists.

This reviewer has a longstanding interest in his colleagues’ paths into their chosen fields. In fact, his initial book review for the Journal Star on July 26, 2015, was “Last Night in the OR” by Bud Shaw, M.D., a liver transplant pioneer in Omaha. Another favorite book was “This is Going to Hurt” by Adam Kay, reviewed June 28, 2020, regarding the medical training process in Great Britain.

Certainly, Stern’s book changed the reviewer’s perception of a branch of medicine he had underappreciated. As a medical student, he had a mandatory rotation in an outpatient psychiatric clinic and had been glad to escape to another specialty rotation without either his “patients” or himself having to be committed.

Stern is remarkably honest in describing his small triumphs and devastating failures during his four-year journey into becoming a practicing psychiatrist in Boston and an associate professor at the Harvard Medical School.

His descriptions of both his peers-in-training and his identity-protected patients are illuminating. Along the way, the reader learns about the use of psychotropic medications and electroshock therapy and encounters serious conditions such as anorexia nervosa, psychotic paranoid delusions and manic-depressive behavior. The author’s personal development and maturation are also neither minimized nor neglected.

By the end of his training, Stern has been able to acquire those important lessons which are critical for the success of physicians in any specialty. These skills are to genuinely care about each individual patient, to use his knowledge wisely and accept the result humbly, and, most importantly, to do no harm.

This is an uplifting book which is recommended to any reader with an interest in psychiatry, medicine, or the human condition.