 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book Review

Review: Book demystifies path to becoming a doctor

  • 0
committed

“Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training” by Adam Stern, M.D., Mariner Books, 320 pages, $18.99.

The mystique surrounding a physician’s medical education has always been a fascinating subject for both fellow physicians and the general public. What reader can resist the image of a gallery of rapt, young medical students observing white-frocked instructors bending over surgical patients or cadavers?

The best-seller “Intern” penned in 1965 by the anonymous Dr. X, was the first to expose the rather haphazard fashion in which a patient’s supposedly omniscient doctor accrues his knowledge. Dr. Adam Stern’s excellent book, “Committed,” now demystifies the methods Harvard uses to prepare its graduates to be certified psychiatrists.

This reviewer has a longstanding interest in his colleagues’ paths into their chosen fields. In fact, his initial book review for the Journal Star on July 26, 2015, was “Last Night in the OR” by Bud Shaw, M.D., a liver transplant pioneer in Omaha. Another favorite book was “This is Going to Hurt” by Adam Kay, reviewed June 28, 2020, regarding the medical training process in Great Britain.

People are also reading…

Certainly, Stern’s book changed the reviewer’s perception of a branch of medicine he had underappreciated. As a medical student, he had a mandatory rotation in an outpatient psychiatric clinic and had been glad to escape to another specialty rotation without either his “patients” or himself having to be committed.

Stern is remarkably honest in describing his small triumphs and devastating failures during his four-year journey into becoming a practicing psychiatrist in Boston and an associate professor at the Harvard Medical School.

His descriptions of both his peers-in-training and his identity-protected patients are illuminating. Along the way, the reader learns about the use of psychotropic medications and electroshock therapy and encounters serious conditions such as anorexia nervosa, psychotic paranoid delusions and manic-depressive behavior. The author’s personal development and maturation are also neither minimized nor neglected.

By the end of his training, Stern has been able to acquire those important lessons which are critical for the success of physicians in any specialty. These skills are to genuinely care about each individual patient, to use his knowledge wisely and accept the result humbly, and, most importantly, to do no harm.

This is an uplifting book which is recommended to any reader with an interest in psychiatry, medicine, or the human condition.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who appreciated Dr. Stern’s insights into his chosen specialty.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mary McNamara: The new J.K. Rowling book is not great, but it has nothing to do with transphobia

Mary McNamara: The new J.K. Rowling book is not great, but it has nothing to do with transphobia

There are loads of legitimate reasons a reader might dislike "The Ink Black Heart," the sixth book in the Cormoran Strike series. Writing as Robert Galbraith, J.K. Rowling has spun out a 1,024-page-long mystery, which is long even by, say, Elizabeth George standards and at least 500 pages longer than the story warrants. Far too many of those pages are filled with tweets; characters discussing ...

Minnesota writer turned fascination with state revolutionary into a book

Minnesota writer turned fascination with state revolutionary into a book

MINNEAPOLIS — Part biography, part memoir, "Not the Camilla We Knew" explores the life of a woman who joined Symbionese Liberation Army. Rachael Hanel was just a baby when the Symbionese Liberation Army was first in the news. The tiny group of California rebels kidnapped heiress Patricia Hearst, murdered school superintendent Marcus Foster, robbed a bank and then, in 1974, most of them died in ...

Review: 'Dinners With Ruth,' by Nina Totenberg

Review: 'Dinners With Ruth,' by Nina Totenberg

NONFICTION: An ode to friendship between an NPR correspondent and a Supreme Court justice. "Dinners With Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships" by Nina Totenberg; Simon & Schuster (304 pages, $27.99) ——— "Dinners With Ruth" is really three excellent books: a memoir of Nina Totenberg's relatively blessed life; an anecdotal account of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's; and, finally, a paean to the bond ...

Books for fall 2022: Our 65 titles for the season, histories, thrillers and horror, fiction and non. Get reading.

Books for fall 2022: Our 65 titles for the season, histories, thrillers and horror, fiction and non. Get reading.

CHICAGO — You know how we don’t notice the leaves on the trees until September arrives, nature flips its switch and emeralds become purples, reds and golds? That’s not the worst metaphor for the new fall book season — the big season for publishers (eyeing awards and holiday sales), and the best season for readers (facing more new titles than autumn foliage). There’s a fresh poignancy these ...

Review: 'Lucy by the Sea,' by Elizabeth Strout

Review: 'Lucy by the Sea,' by Elizabeth Strout

FICTION: In the third novel narrated by Lucy Barton, COVID hits and Lucy heads for Maine with her ex-husband, William. "Lucy by the Sea" by Elizabeth Strout; Random House (285 pages, $28) ——— Lucy Barton doesn't quite grasp what is going on when her ex-husband, William, calls her early in 2020 and tells her to pack a bag, they are fleeing New York. "Let me get you out of this city," he says. ...

At 9, Javier Zamora walked 4,000 miles to the US. At 29, he was ready to tell the story

At 9, Javier Zamora walked 4,000 miles to the US. At 29, he was ready to tell the story

Javier Zamora hadn't yet learned to tie his shoes when he began a 4,000-mile journey in 1999. He was a 9-year-old boy living in El Salvador with his grandparents before he embarked, unaccompanied, on a cross-border trip to reunite with his parents in the United States. What was supposed to be a two-week journey turned into a harrowing two-month trek through Guatemala, Mexico and Arizona. ...

Review: 'The Bullet That Missed,' by Richard Osman

Review: 'The Bullet That Missed,' by Richard Osman

Don't miss "The Bullet That Missed" by Richard Osman; Pamela Dorman Books (356 pages, $27) ——— The Thursday Murder Club is back, and that should make everyone happy — except, of course, murderers. Richard Osman's engaging series about a group of crime-solving retirees has delighted readers since the first book. "The Thursday Murder Club," an international bestseller, was funny, original, ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News