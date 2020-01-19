Review: Book captures Paris, Seine

“The Seine: The River That Made Paris” by Elaine Sciolino, W.W. Norton & Company, 370 pages, $26.95.
Elaine Sciolino came to Paris in 1978 as a young foreign correspondent for the New York Times. Like many American visitors she was enchanted by the city and has made it her permanent home for the past two decades. Her fifth book,” The Seine,” is an unabashed love letter to the river which begins on a plateau in the province of Burgundy and winds in a northwesternly direction nearly 500 miles to empty into the English Channel. At its midpoint, like a diamond pendant on a necklace, is Paris, which would not exist without the river.
This reviewer once spent a summer exploring the “City of Light” on teen-aged legs and recommends this book to any Nebraskan fortunate enough to visit the city in person.
Sciolino follows the Seine from its origin at a spring which had healing powers attributed to a pagan goddess, Sequana. The river meanders beneath the 37 bridges of metropolitan Paris and continues through the countryside of Normandy past the footsteps of impressionist painters like Monet and weary World War II G.I.’s before joining the sea.
The book manages to touch virtually every aspect of the Seine, including its influence upon French literature, art and commerce. The author manages to swim in the sometimes-polluted water and to visit book sellers on the quays of Paris, barge workers who toil on the river and the firemen who used water from the Seine to prevent Notre Dame cathedral from burning to the ground.
Trying to choose from among the multitude of unusual facts found within the book is as difficult as tasting only one of the delicacies found in a French patisserie. Therefore, the reviewer will simply cite the generous supply of black and white photographs included and let followers of the History Channel’s series, “Vikings”, know that they will not be disappointed.
In summary, this book should be read by any Nebraskan planning to tour Paris or by any of the Francophiles scattered across the Great Plains.
J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who spent Bastille Day in 1962 watching fireworks from the banks of the Seine.