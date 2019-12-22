Review: Book a journey of faith

“A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith” by Timothy Egan, Viking, 367 pages, $28.
Timothy Egan is a Pulitzer prize-winning writer familiar to Nebraska readers since his book on the Dust Bowl, “The Worst Hard Times,” was a One Book-One Lincoln selection in 2007 and his previous book, “The Immortal Irishman,” was reviewed favorably in this space in 2016.
His latest book, “A Pilgrimage to Eternity,” employs a more intimate approach as the author explores the role of Christianity in modern society. Certainly, the predominant position of the church in medieval life has undergone a change in the secular world of today with some religious orders closing doors because of declining numbers. The shrinking Church of England, founded by Henry VIII, has already shuttered more than 1,000 places of worship and may be “statistically invisible” within the next 50 years.
The author, now in his 60s, was raised in a large Irish-Catholic family and educated in Jesuit institutions. Partially due to an abusive situation experienced by his brother, Egan had fallen away from his boyhood perception of religion. He wanted to re-examine his faith as a tangible means of dealing with his sister-in-law’s terminal illness. Thus, he chose to embark upon a 1,000-mile pilgrimage on the ancient Via Francigena, a venerable route stretching from Canterbury, England, to the Vatican in Rome.
His resulting book is a modern travel adventure, a brief history of the rise and fall of Christianity in the Western World and a personal memoir of his search for spiritual peace.
On a superficial level, Egan’s descriptions of the physical hardships, gastronomic delights and diverse fellow travelers he meets as he treks through the heart of France, Switzerland, and Italy set the tone for the book’s deeper message.
Egan’s gift for historical research allows him to introduce such iconic figures as Joan of Arc, Saints Augustine and Benedict, Martin Luther, Dom Perignon and our present Pope Francis. He is unsparing in his criticism of Roman Catholicism and all organized Christianity for the bloody trail of wars waged in the name of theological beliefs. He also addresses such disparate and controversial dogmas as papal infallibility, priestly celibacy and sexism, and the more recent exposures of long-ignored transgressions by the clergy.
Finally, the allure of an afterlife and the mysticism of faith are explored as he describes the ancient shrines and relics he visits on his odyssey. Egan’s quest for meaning from his ambitious undertaking, which included a (possible) miracle, makes compelling reading for those individuals seeking similar revelations on their own life journeys.
J. Kemper Campbell, M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who has been baptized on three separate occasions.