Review: Book a journey of faith

His resulting book is a modern travel adventure, a brief history of the rise and fall of Christianity in the Western World and a personal memoir of his search for spiritual peace.

On a superficial level, Egan’s descriptions of the physical hardships, gastronomic delights and diverse fellow travelers he meets as he treks through the heart of France, Switzerland, and Italy set the tone for the book’s deeper message.

Egan’s gift for historical research allows him to introduce such iconic figures as Joan of Arc, Saints Augustine and Benedict, Martin Luther, Dom Perignon and our present Pope Francis. He is unsparing in his criticism of Roman Catholicism and all organized Christianity for the bloody trail of wars waged in the name of theological beliefs. He also addresses such disparate and controversial dogmas as papal infallibility, priestly celibacy and sexism, and the more recent exposures of long-ignored transgressions by the clergy.

Finally, the allure of an afterlife and the mysticism of faith are explored as he describes the ancient shrines and relics he visits on his odyssey. Egan’s quest for meaning from his ambitious undertaking, which included a (possible) miracle, makes compelling reading for those individuals seeking similar revelations on their own life journeys.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who has been baptized on three separate occasions.

