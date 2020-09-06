Review: 'Blacktop Wasteland' no waste

Even the extra cleaning jobs his wife picks up barely make a dent. Bug feels he has no choice but to take a potentially lucrative job as a getaway driver in a jewelry heist. He doesn't trust the men planning the heist but believes in his driving skills.

As expected, the robbery goes horribly wrong. While Bug and his partners escape, they have more problems. The vicious owners of the jewelry store are after them. Not only is Bug in danger but so is his family.

Cosby smoothly alternates Bug's domestic life with his criminal side in "Blacktop Wasteland." There is no question that he is devoted to his family, still haunted by his father abandoning him which subjected him to daily taunts by his brutal mother.

At his heart, the complicated Bug is a good man who will take unsavory actions. Being "without the luxury of options" brings out his criminal tendencies. He wants more for his children.

The economically strapped area of Virginia with its decaying buildings and "desiccated husks" of deserted houses enhances "Blacktop Wasteland" as this setting becomes a metaphor for Bug's crumbling life. "A blacktop wasteland haunted by the phantoms of the past."

"Blacktop Wasteland" will easily make it to many best of the year lists.

