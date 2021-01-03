Review: Better than a backstory

"A Hanging at Dawn," Charles Todd, Witness Impulse, 176 pages, $11.99.

For many avid readers, recurring characters in long running series are like old friends, each book a chance to catch up. The chance to know a character’s unknown backstory fuels “A Hanging at Dawn,” Charles Todd’s tightly plotted novella.

Todd’s two perceptive series about Scotland Yard detective Ian Rutledge and battlefield nurse Bess Crawford are known for showing how the historical and cultural touchstones of World War I and post-World War I continue to be relevant. And it is the evocative characters who drive both series by Todd, a mother and son writing team.

“A Hanging at Dawn” is a prequel to the Bess Crawford novels. Set years before the Great War began, “A Hanging at Dawn” shows how the enduring supporting character Simon Brandon became closely entwined in the Crawford family.

Throughout the 11 Bess Crawford novels, Simon has been an important part of the plots — an assistant to her father Col. Richard Crawford and a friend to her mother, Clarissa. For Bess, Simon has been a devoted confidante, often helping her in her investigations.