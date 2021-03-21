Review: Author offers no ordinary story

Brady's subjects chose to fight. The Oversteegen sisters were raised by a single mother with fervent socialist and Communist sympathies. Schaft was a law student whose highly protective parents tried to shield their only child from the world's encroaching evil.

Joining the resistance in their hometown of Haarlem, a city on the fringe of metropolitan Amsterdam, the young women soon distinguished themselves by the bold courage with which they carried out their assignments. In time, they became prolific "liquidators" of Nazi oppressors and the Dutch citizens who assisted the jackbooted thugs.

The girls' signature tactic in bicycle-dependent Holland was the drive-by shooting on a bike, coolly pedaling away after gunning down their target.

Having seen the atrocities visited on their friends and fellow countrymen by the Nazis, the girls didn't have any moral qualms about fighting back.

"It was a necessary evil," Freddie Oversteegen recalled years later. "I felt no pity." Her sister agreed.

"There was really only one solution," Truus Oversteegen said. "Shooting."

Brady paints a compelling picture of the fear, tragedy and paranoia of living in an enemy-occupied land. Heroism and betrayal exist side by side; mistakes are made in the fog of war.