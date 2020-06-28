Review: Anything but a painful read

Each diary entry contains a vignette or epigram delineating his degree of exuberance or (mostly) frustration with his trek toward his rather unfathomable goal of becoming an OB-GYN specialist. His encounters vary from wildly hilarious episodes reminiscent of a Monty Python skit to those bathed in sentimentality worthy of Charles Dickens.

Fortunately, training in the United States has been revised since “Dr. X”’s exposé with the mandatory internship year no longer a prerequisite before beginning specialty training. This reviewer began his year as a rotating intern in a busy general hospital by being placed in charge of a newborn nursery and delivered more than 100 babies during two months of every-other-day duty in the delivery room. In retrospect, the primary value of the internship year seemed to be ruling out each assigned specialty as a viable future career.

Kay’s book indicates the National Health Service training in the U.K. still adheres to the brutal methods employed in the U.S. 50 years ago. Readers wishing to understand the health compromises necessary to achieve the benefits of a free national health care system should read this book, which should also be required reading for prospective medical students.