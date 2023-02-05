"The Maze," Nelson DeMille, Scribner, 432 pages, $15.

Nelson DeMille's The Maze is a violent, dark humor mystery novel that is made for mature adults about a spy for a variety of secret government and private organizations for 30 years. He then retires with three bullet wounds and a three-quarters disability salary.

John Corey started out with the New York City police department, then was hired as a spy and assassin by the U.S. government. He is borrowing his uncle’s large Victorian house on Great Peconic Bay when he is approached by his former partner and lover, Beth Penrose, who has a job for him.

Corey is full of political humor and sarcasm but also has brilliant, if unorthodox, investigative skills. At the moment he has his Glock and a beer, wondering who is coming to kill him. Instead Beth wants him to find a serial killer of nine or more sex workers who deposits their bodies on the beach.

Corey starts his quest by finding a job with a nearby stripper bar which also has several rooms for couples to retire to for intimate conversations and actions. There are several romantic interactions for Corey as he acts as a bodyguard at the bar.

There are great one-line jokes that Corey delivers or thinks that will make you laugh and wonder where they came from. There is a violent clash in a nearby cornfield maze. There are four women with which Corey has intricate romantic entanglements, some deadly. A variety of enemies seeks to do harm to Corey.

All in all, this is an exciting novel in a string of John Corey books. I suggest readers delve into every one.