Review: Angell watched baseball evolve

“No Place I Would Rather Be: Roger Angell and a Life in Baseball Writing” by Joe Bonomo, University of Nebraska Press, 209 pages, $27.95.

Roger Angell is one of the handful of writers enshrined in baseball’s Hall of Fame. He may also be the only living American to have seen Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig hit back-to-back home runs in Yankee Stadium. Readers who do not recognize Angell deserve to know him better.

Author Joe Bonomo is an essayist and poet who teaches creative writing at Northern Illinois University. His book, “No Place I Would Rather Be”, published by the University of Nebraska Press, is an excellent introduction to an erudite observer of the American scene whose oeuvre literally spans the past century.

As a respected editor for the New Yorker magazine, Angell was a first-hand witness to the rise and fall of print journalism and has been adaptable enough to blog during the latter stages of his career. This book is a review of his development as a trenchant witness to professional baseball’s maturation from a 16-team regional pastime into one of the sports behemoths competing for the world’s economic jackpot.