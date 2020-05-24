Review: Angell watched baseball evolve
Book Review

Review: Angell watched baseball evolve

“No Place I Would Rather Be: Roger Angell and a Life in Baseball Writing” by Joe Bonomo, University of Nebraska Press, 209 pages, $27.95.

Roger Angell is one of the handful of writers enshrined in baseball’s Hall of Fame. He may also be the only living American to have seen Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig hit back-to-back home runs in Yankee Stadium. Readers who do not recognize Angell deserve to know him better.

Author Joe Bonomo is an essayist and poet who teaches creative writing at Northern Illinois University. His book, “No Place I Would Rather Be”, published by the University of Nebraska Press, is an excellent introduction to an erudite observer of the American scene whose oeuvre literally spans the past century.

As a respected editor for the New Yorker magazine, Angell was a first-hand witness to the rise and fall of print journalism and has been adaptable enough to blog during the latter stages of his career. This book is a review of his development as a trenchant witness to professional baseball’s maturation from a 16-team regional pastime into one of the sports behemoths competing for the world’s economic jackpot.

By using quotations from Angell’s vast output on the subject, Bonomo illustrates his growth from a schoolboy compulsively filling out scorecards into a wizened and rueful chronologist of the game’s gradual transformation from a sport into a business. He makes the astute observation that Angell was the first sportswriter to write about baseball from the viewpoint of a fan. He also documents his increasing willingness to subjectively assess the “grand old game”.

Angell eventually becomes a writer capable of engaging athletes in lengthy and perceptive character studies. His piece on Omaha’s enigmatic Bob Gibson is classic, and David Halberstam deemed his study of all-star pitcher Steve Blass’s sudden, inexplicable inability to throw strikes worthy of inclusion in “The Best American Sports Writing of the Century”.

Of course, Roger Angell’s long life has involved much more than baseball and deserves a full reappraisal and definitive biography. However, Bonomo should be commended for this compilation of thoughts concerning the influence of baseball upon Angell’s success as a writer and a person.

Those readers who will now seek to discover more of Angell’s original work should begin with “This Old Man” which was reviewed in this space on February 14, 2016. Angell will be 100 years old in September and suffers from macular degeneration. One can only hope that this truncated and dismal season will not provide his final glimpse of the sport he loves.

J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who longs for the comforting rhythms and reassuring rituals of a long baseball season.

