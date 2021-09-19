Review: An illuminating, deep book

As she points out, she clearly survived these challenges to write this book, and thankfully most of her other thrills are by design. Recounting her first deep sea dive in 1984, she marvels at the "dazzling meteor shower of luminescence," and at every successive stage of her storied career, she retains that wonderment at the endless enchantments under the sea.

And there have been many, such as the glowing sucker octopus, which she discovered in 1997, and the giant squid, which she was the first to capture on video in its natural habitat in 2012 (using a device, the Medusa, that she helped to develop). She has trawled underwater lakeshores in the Gulf of Mexico, visited undersea gardens "straight out of the imagination of Dr. Seuss," and experienced so much more.

But no career is solely awe and autonomy. Widder offers a forceful critique of our current mismanagement of the oceans, lamenting the "chronic underfunding" of oceanographic research and myriad ways we are "massively exploiting the ocean's resources before exploring what's actually there." And she is candid about the difficulties scientists face trying to capture the collective imagination, especially when partnering with television channels, which may reach their desired audience but which also have an overriding imperative to entertain.

Still, Widder is optimistic about the future, though it's an optimism based on equal parts faith and conviction. She has faith in the power of science, scientists and the scientific method to solve problems, but feels strongly that humanity needs to change its approach to tackling climate change. We should focus more on our strengths, our curiosity, our need to explore and to know, Widder writes, and less on repeating the doomsday prognostications that make many politicians, citizens, and even activists too scared to act, too resigned to our inevitable failure.

Cory Oldweiler is a freelance writer and editor.

