Review: An election year reminder

Adding to the handicap Truman faced were an increasingly antagonistic Soviet Union, which caused a massive “Berlin airlift,” accusations by his opponents that he was “soft” on Communism, and desperate Jewish demands that he materially support the newly formed nation of Israel.

Though any readers with a modicum of historical background know the outcome of the election, author Baime, who has written a previous book on Truman’s abrupt ascension to the presidency following FDR’s death, has meticulously researched all four candidates’ election strategies and portrays each man with admirable objectivity. The book proceeds toward its inevitable conclusion swiftly and offers plausible explanations for Truman’s surprising triumph.

Prospective voters this year should be aware that Truman’s unflagging energy and self-confidence in his own success were his greatest assets. Although his personal background appeared to prepare him poorly for his onerous task, history would eventually affirm the wisdom of the voters’ decree.

Those readers preparing to shirk their appointment with the ballot box this year because of pollsters and pundits should keep this book in their tote bags alongside their masks and hand sanitizers.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who remembers being lifted above the crowd as a preschooler so that he could glimpse President Truman on the back of his train.

