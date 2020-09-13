 Skip to main content
Review: An election year reminder
Book Review

Review: An election year reminder

truman

“Dewey Defeats Truman: The 1948 Election and the Battle for America’s Soul” by A.J. Baime, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 419 pages, $30.

As America’s quadrennial “cirque du grotesque” known as the presidential election enters the home stretch, “Dewey Defeats Truman,” by A.J. Baime should be required reading for all eligible voters. The title, of course, refers to the famous erroneous banner headline of the Chicago Daily Tribune.

In 1948 the incumbent president, Harry Truman, was perceived by virtually all pollsters, political pundits and national media to be wildly unpopular and absolutely unelectable. A survey of 50 veteran “election prognosticators” done by Newsweek magazine in October revealed that all 50 predicted a lopsided win for his Republican challenger, New York Gov. Thomas Dewey. Even Truman’s wife, Bess, believed her husband was destined to lose.

Remarkably, Truman awakened on the morning after the election to discover the public had not listened to the experts, and his tireless campaigning across the United States from the back of a special railroad car, the "Ferdinand Magellan,” had made him president for another four years.

His victory was made even more unexpected because a revolt of traditionally Democratic segregationists, led by South Carolina Gov. Strom Thurmond, had cost him four Southern states and a separate party of liberal Democrats led by Henry Wallace, ex-secretary of commerce, siphoned votes in New York and New England.

Adding to the handicap Truman faced were an increasingly antagonistic Soviet Union, which caused a massive “Berlin airlift,” accusations by his opponents that he was “soft” on Communism, and desperate Jewish demands that he materially support the newly formed nation of Israel.

Though any readers with a modicum of historical background know the outcome of the election, author Baime, who has written a previous book on Truman’s abrupt ascension to the presidency following FDR’s death, has meticulously researched all four candidates’ election strategies and portrays each man with admirable objectivity. The book proceeds toward its inevitable conclusion swiftly and offers plausible explanations for Truman’s surprising triumph.

Prospective voters this year should be aware that Truman’s unflagging energy and self-confidence in his own success were his greatest assets. Although his personal background appeared to prepare him poorly for his onerous task, history would eventually affirm the wisdom of the voters’ decree.

Those readers preparing to shirk their appointment with the ballot box this year because of pollsters and pundits should keep this book in their tote bags alongside their masks and hand sanitizers.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who remembers being lifted above the crowd as a preschooler so that he could glimpse President Truman on the back of his train.

