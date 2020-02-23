Review: Alamo's story makes great read

“Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History” by Brian Kilmeade, Sentinel, 272 pages, $28.

Brian Kilmeade, the ubiquitous Fox News Channel personality, was in Lincoln in November to promote his latest book, “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers.” Kilmeade also hosts a morning radio program carried by Lincoln station KLIN.

Like his ex-colleague, Bill O’Reilly, he seems to have discovered the keys to writing best-selling nonfiction books using historical topics. He chooses interesting subjects, keeps the prose “pithy,” supplies an ample section of appropriate photos and illustrations and markets his book tirelessly.

This reviewer resided for four years in Texas including three spent in San Antonio at Fort Sam Houston. He got married in the Lone Star State and was surrounded by omnipresent references to Texas’ pioneer past. Perhaps this exposure induced a certain disinterest in further investigation of early Texas history. Kilmeade’s book proved to be a painless way to fill in that gap of knowledge concerning our nation’s development.