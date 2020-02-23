Review: Alamo's story makes great read

“Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History” by Brian Kilmeade, Sentinel, 272 pages, $28.
Brian Kilmeade, the ubiquitous Fox News Channel personality, was in Lincoln in November to promote his latest book, “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers.” Kilmeade also hosts a morning radio program carried by Lincoln station KLIN.
Like his ex-colleague, Bill O’Reilly, he seems to have discovered the keys to writing best-selling nonfiction books using historical topics. He chooses interesting subjects, keeps the prose “pithy,” supplies an ample section of appropriate photos and illustrations and markets his book tirelessly.
This reviewer resided for four years in Texas including three spent in San Antonio at Fort Sam Houston. He got married in the Lone Star State and was surrounded by omnipresent references to Texas’ pioneer past. Perhaps this exposure induced a certain disinterest in further investigation of early Texas history. Kilmeade’s book proved to be a painless way to fill in that gap of knowledge concerning our nation’s development.
The siege of the Alamo has been merged into the story of the United States, and such illustrious heroes as Jim Bowie and Davy Crockett would have disappeared from the American scene without that fateful battle. The Hollywood movie, “The Alamo,” directed by John Wayne, and the television series devoted to each man would have never been made. Coonskin caps would not have become a fad.
Kilmeade’s effort to re-illuminate the U.S. immigrants known as Texians’ war of independence from Mexico should not be disparaged since his straightforward prose moves the narrative forward at a lively pace and the Republic of Texas’ admittance as our 28th state was, indeed, unique.
The author appends an extensive bibliography and freely admits that, although he has added no new research, his assessments of the motivations of historic characters like Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston and the Mexican leader Santa Anna, and his descriptions of their actions are based upon the most likely conclusions from his multiple sources.
In summary, this brief book would be an excellent remedy for one of those interminable waits in an airport. Nebraskans could use the knowledge they have gleaned as a distraction if misfortune strands them next to a long-winded Cowboy or Longhorn fan.
J. Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who has visited the Alamo on numerous occasions but still hasn’t found the basement.