Book Review

Review: A 'wunnerful' read on Welk

welkcover

“Dancing with Welk: Music, Memory, and Prairie Troubadours” by Christopher Vondracek, South Dakota Historical Society Press, 260 pages, $24.95.(paperback)

Christopher Vondracek’s first prose book, “Dancing with Welk,” is a delightful memoir encased within the framework of his 13-year odyssey investigating the mystifying popularity of a band leader who has been deceased for 30 years.

Lawrence Welk, for all those eye-rolling teens who only remember him as a fleeting image on grandma’s television set, was a Saturday night staple for Midwesterners desiring a respite from the violence of the popular crime-and-cowboy fare.

The bland appeal of the “champagne music” of his orchestra made his weekly show a non-threatening accompaniment to family viewing. His syndicated show is still featured on Nebraska Educational Television.

People are also reading…

Vondracek, who is also a pianist, first conceived the concept for his book when he inherited an autographed copy of Welk’s autobiography, “Wunnerful, Wunnerful,” from his maternal grandmother. He read the book between gigs with his semi-successful touring band, The Brickhouse Boys, as it traversed the hinterlands of North and South Dakota, Minnesota and Nebraska.

As the author went from Welk’s boyhood home in Strasburg, North Dakota, to his final resting place in Culver City, California, he began to uncover unusual synchronicities while discovering his own distant relatives had crossed paths with Welk. Preserved family gossip clashed with the bandleader’s sanitized version of his life.

Equally fascinating is Vondracek’s personal journey from student to journalist, writer and poet, with music connecting each stop. He is presently the agricultural reporter for the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

In addition, random bits of trivia about Welk’s life are gleaned from his book. His German accent came from his parents who immigrated to America from Alsace while Ursuline nuns taught him English. His father was a blacksmith who nicknamed him “the Dummer-Esel” (look it up). Finally, few observations will silence boring table talk as efficiently as declaring that Myron Floren was a real “accordion virtuoso,” which is a handy conversational ploy to have available in a pinch.

Readers of this space know that the reviewer favors books featuring lengthy quests to achieve bizarre goals like finding forgotten baseball card heroes (“The Wax Pack” April 2, 2022), George Washington’s ghost (“Travels with George” Oct. 24, 2021), or an extinct prehistoric bear (“Chasing the Ghost Bear” May 15, 2022). This book is one of the best of this genre. A 10-page insert of black and white photos enhances the text.

To summarize, Nebraska readers should recognize most of the rural venues visited and will find new information on one of America’s most ubiquitous personalities along the way. Vondracek writes with a poet’s eye and a musician’s ear and manages to be both convivial and erudite as a welcome companion on this unique trip.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist whose eldest son was married in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

