Review: A winter's reading list

It is the depth of winter with cold and snow, and you’re tired of TV, so it is time to explore books.

There are many good Nebraska authors from whom to choose. Mari Sandoz, Willa Cather, who won a Pulitzer Prize and was touted when John Steinbeck accepted his Nobel Prize for Literature as deserving a Nobel as well, John Neihardt and John Janovy Jr., who wrote “Back in Keith County,” among others.

A Texas author of note is Walter Prescott Webb, who wrote “The Great Frontier” and his masterpiece, “The Great Plains.” Alvin M. Josephy Jr. wrote a marvelous analysis of “The Indian Heritage of America.” Follow that up with David McCullough’s “The Pioneers” about the invading settlers of the U.S. West.

The last I noted, 40,000 books are published in America each year, a humongous selection for you to choose from.

North of us in the Black Hills, Dan O’Brien raises bison and falcons and has several books of note. One is “The Indian Agent.” A former native of South Dakota who now resides in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is the poet and writer of renown, Linda Hasselstrom.

My all-time favorite fictional character is Jack Reacher by Lee Child, who writes one book a year. Reacher is a U.S. Army major in the military police who is released from duty, so with no home or vehicle of his own, he starts hitchhiking, with one set of clothes and a folding toothbrush, to explore the nation. He gets into interesting and dangerous adventures.

One of the best nonfiction books on climate change is “EARTH: The Sequel” by Fred Krupp and Miriam Horn. They write that we can reinvent energy and stop global warming. It is an important book for your library.

Among their clues to solutions are a man who keeps his ice hotel frozen all summer using energy from hot springs, an engineer who feeds smokestack gases to voracious algae which turns them into fuel and a tribe of Natives in Pacific waters who harvest the fierce power of sea waves.

A couple of scholarly books which are actually easy for you to read are “The Grasslands of North America” and a guide, “American Indians of the Great Plains,” by Loretta Fowler. Also check the library for a copy of “Local Nebraska History,” a thin bibliography by Myrtle D. Barry.

You can’t forget the best books of our Nebraska authors. Sandoz wrote “Old Jules” about her Swiss-born father, a rascally man who made a miserable life for his family in western Nebraska.

Cather is best known for “My Antonia” but has more great books. Neihardt wrote a book that is internationally recognized and taught in schools across the world, ”Black Elk Speaks.” These authors should top your reading list.

And so we end this dissertation with Ted Kooser, a Pulitzer Prize winner and former U.S. Poet Laureate, who resides on a farmstead outside of Garland, with his wife Kathleen Rutledge and 11 buildings. He is first of all a poet but also writes fiction. The Washington Post notes ”Kooser ... must be the most accessible and enjoyable major poet in America. His lines are so clear and simple.” He has recently written “Red Stilts.”