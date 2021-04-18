Review: A winner of a book

“Sid and the Boys: Playing Ball in the Face of Race and Big Business” by Carl McCullough, Man to Man Press, 187 pages, $14.97.

Lincolnites and small-town Nebraskans are certainly aware of the impact the annual state high school sports tournaments can have upon both school and community morale. Teenage success or failure in the state competition may even influence subsequent adult decisions.

Books describing an underdog team’s pursuit of a state title have been featured before in this space. “Friday Night Lights” (Dec. 6, 2015) and “Canyon Dreams” (March 1, 2020) are examples of this genre. “Sid and the Boys” by first time author, Carl McCullough, is a short paperback account of a similar tale.

McCullough, a retired naval aviator, has thoroughly documented the season of an undersized Bartlesville, Oklahoma, College High basketball team’s “Hoosier-like” 1966-67 pursuit of the Oklahoma boys' basketball AAA title.

Readers unfamiliar with Bartlesville will discover that it is home of the giant Phillips Petroleum Company, which sponsored a championship AAU basketball team, the “66ers,” during the period when “professional” athletes were banned from Olympic participation and the AAU league competed with the NBA for graduating college stars.