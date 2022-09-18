Review: A window on Afghan crisis

“The Fifth Act: America’s End in Afghanistan,” by Elliot Ackerman, Penguin Press, 276 pages, $27.

The one-year anniversary of the end of our nation’s longest war occurred last month. The chaotic withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan was watched by a worldwide audience aghast to see the defeat of the world’s most powerful army by a Taliban band numbering 75,000. Elliot Ackerman offers his unique perspective on the debacle in his latest book, “The Fifth Act”.

Ackerman was a decorated Marine officer who fought in Fallujah during the war in Iraq. His perceptive book, ”Places and Names," was positively reviewed in this space July 14, 2019. Subsequently, he served in Afghanistan both as a Marine special ops officer leading a Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force and in the CIA as part of a Counter Terrorist Pursuit Team which included Afghan forces. He left the military and the CIA to become a civilian writer in 2011. Obviously, he has first-hand knowledge of his subject.

Readers should not expect a militaristic rant or a political screed like that of Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, whose 17-year military career was terminated because of a video he made critical of our precipitous withdrawal from the country. They will soon realize that Ackerman is a skilled writer able to describe his family vacation in Italy while simultaneously attempting to arrange the evacuation of frantic Afghan families being abandoned at the airport in Kabul during the final minutes before the Taliban takes over.

Beginning with a quote from the ancient Roman poet Horace, which explains the book’s title and format as a play, the author is equally comfortable with references to “The Iliad,” “The Godfather,” “The Sound and the Fury” and “The Princess Bride.”

His graphic descriptions of he battles he fought in Afghanistan crackle with intensity, and his long-distance attempts to ensure last minute access for desperate Afghans trying to exit the airport using his many military contacts are achingly suspenseful. Amazingly, our government had failed to make these plans, and private citizens like Ackerman were the Afghans’ only hope for rescue.

The true value of this book, however, is Ackerman’s hard-earned credibility as an observer of our Middle East foreign policy. Beginning with George Bush and ending with Joe Biden, no administration escapes his scathing commentary. His disgust with needless wars which cannot be won is palpable.

His satiric suggestion for one single war memorial in Washington, D.C., should be read along with James Reston Jr.’s “A Rift in the Earth,” the story of the Vietnam Memorial reviewed in this space Jan. 8, 2018. His warning about the danger of politicizing our all-voluntary military and his recharacterization of Dwight Eisenhower’s military-industrial complex into today’s political-industrial complex are sobering.

This reviewer thanked Ackerman for his military service after reading his previous book. He now deserves another thanks for his service as a civilian.