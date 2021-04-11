Review: A window into family, guilt

“Endpapers: A Family Story of Books, War, Escape, and Home” by Alexander Wolff, Atlantic Monthly Press, 376 pages, $28.
Excellent books occasionally arrive serendipitously. An intriguing title noted while browsing a bookstore, an acquaintance’s chance recommendation or an obscure reviewer’s fleeting mention may cause the reader to open a book he might otherwise ignore. “Endpapers” by Alexander Wolff proved to be one such example for this reviewer.
Despite its eye-catching jacket and a glowing endorsement by an unlikely source, Beto O’Rourke, the deciding factor in beginning this daunting tome was its author. Alexander Wolff was remembered as an elegant writer for Sports Illustrated magazine at its apex, covering the basketball scene and topics as weighty as the 1972 Munich Olympics tragedy. His journalistic gift for giving familiar historical facts a fresh approach has remained intact.
This book is essentially a personal memoir, and readers will necessarily need to refer to the attached and extensive Wolff family tree stretching back to 18th century Germany to prevent confusion between the multiple characters connected by blood, divorce and dalliances. The diligent reader will be rewarded by a panorama of the modern history which connects America and Germany from two wars to the present day.
The main protagonists are the author himself, his father Nico, and his grandfather Kurt. By the book’s end the personalities of all three men have been exposed almost voyeuristically by the family photographs and intimate correspondences available to Alexander.
Kurt, although raised a Christian, had a maternal Jewish heritage extending through multiple generations. Naturally gregarious, artistic and aristocratic, the grandfather became a noted publicist, listing Franz Kafka as one of his acclaimed authors.
As Hitler’s nationalist and anti-Semitic party ascended, Kurt fled to New York with his second wife in 1933 and reestablished his reputation by founding Pantheon Books, which published “Dr. Zhivago”.
Left behind in Germany with his mother as a teenager during World War II, Nico, the author’s father, served on both fronts in the Wehrmacht and immigrated to the United States with Kurt’s help in 1948, ultimately becoming a respected chemist and raising a family.
Into this complex and intricate family tapestry author Wolff weaves his own search in modern Berlin for a resolution to the guilt he feels from his family’s acquiescence with the Nazi extermination of six million Jews.
Alexander’s conscience is further compromised by his maternal connection to the massive Merck pharmaceutical company, which provided the funds for his father to begin his life in America. Merck manufactured the cocaine and Eukodal, an addictive opiate which fueled Germany’s soldiers and eventually Adolph Hitler during his megalomaniac final days in his bunker.
This book should appeal to any reader willing to examine the tendrils of guilt attached to any individual by the ghosts of his family’s past.
J.Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who once gave Wolff’s book,”Big Game, Small World,” to his father as a gift.