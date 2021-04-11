Review: A window into family, guilt

Kurt, although raised a Christian, had a maternal Jewish heritage extending through multiple generations. Naturally gregarious, artistic and aristocratic, the grandfather became a noted publicist, listing Franz Kafka as one of his acclaimed authors.

As Hitler’s nationalist and anti-Semitic party ascended, Kurt fled to New York with his second wife in 1933 and reestablished his reputation by founding Pantheon Books, which published “Dr. Zhivago”.

Left behind in Germany with his mother as a teenager during World War II, Nico, the author’s father, served on both fronts in the Wehrmacht and immigrated to the United States with Kurt’s help in 1948, ultimately becoming a respected chemist and raising a family.

Into this complex and intricate family tapestry author Wolff weaves his own search in modern Berlin for a resolution to the guilt he feels from his family’s acquiescence with the Nazi extermination of six million Jews.

Alexander’s conscience is further compromised by his maternal connection to the massive Merck pharmaceutical company, which provided the funds for his father to begin his life in America. Merck manufactured the cocaine and Eukodal, an addictive opiate which fueled Germany’s soldiers and eventually Adolph Hitler during his megalomaniac final days in his bunker.

This book should appeal to any reader willing to examine the tendrils of guilt attached to any individual by the ghosts of his family’s past.

J.Kemper Campbell M.D. is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who once gave Wolff’s book,”Big Game, Small World,” to his father as a gift.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0