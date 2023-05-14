“The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, 352 pages, $30.

In 2018, David Grann’s book, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, (reviewed in this space May 29, 2017) was selected as the Community Reading Program’s One Book-One Lincoln. His latest book, “The Wager,” may merit consideration for the 2023 honor.

Grann’s recipe for success this time is to combine elements of C.S. Forester’s Horatio Hornblower sagas and the “Mutiny on the Bounty” movies with equal parts of William Golding’s “Lord of the Flies” and Daniel Defoe’s “Robinson Crusoe,” while adding a dollop of Erle Stanley Gardner’s “Perry Mason” series as a garnish.

The author’s present book will undoubtedly benefit from the long-anticipated release of Martin Scorsese’s film version of “Killers of the Flower Moon” at the Cannes Film Festival this spring. The $200 million, over-three-hour-long blockbuster will star Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

A successful author of nonfiction must be astute in choosing historic events which are both unfamiliar and compelling to the general reader. The skillful writer can then generate enough suspense to propel the narrative. This book attains these goals admirably and, thus, expect no spoilers in this review. Eight pages of color plates and five maps of the areas traveled enhance Grann’s descriptive prose.

Grann again demonstrates that his ability to make long-deceased characters come alive is unsurpassed. His research and documentation of the voyage are meticulous, including his personal follow-up to the forlorn and frigid region of South America where the castaways were marooned.

Readers who have never sailed will find themselves drawn into this voyage as if caught by the treacherous currents of Patagonia. They will also be appalled by the danger involved in sailing wooden ships into uncharted waters while simultaneously risking death from the diseases of typhus and scurvy.

Neither does Grann shrink from recognizing the class distinctions and racial prejudices of 18th century English society. These rigid rules of “civilized behavior” begin to fade as the men struggle to survive. Birthright eventually matters less than strength of character. In summary, any reader who craves a seafaring adventure which is destined to become a number one best-seller should accompany the men on their perilous journey.