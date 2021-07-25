 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Review: A tandem trip through Italy
0 Comments
Book Review

Review: A tandem trip through Italy

  • 0
hero

"The Hero's Way," by Tim Parks, W.W. Norton, 384 pages, $27.95.

If you've ever visited Italy, at some point you likely encountered Giuseppe Garibaldi. Not in the flesh, of course, as he's been dead more than 120 years, but as a statue or the namesake of a piazza, pizzeria or cafe. The ubiquitous revolutionary is considered one of the forefathers of modern Italy, along with Giuseppe Mazzini, Vittorio Emanuele II and Camillo Cavour.

Due to the political and military efforts of these four men, the handful of states, kingdoms and duchies that partitioned the Italian peninsula in the mid-19th century were unified in 1861. (Rome wasn't added for another nine years, but don't worry about it; Italian history is complicated.)

While Garibaldi's military victories immortalized him, his reputation was largely built on how he handled defeat in 1849. Following the loss of Rome to the French fighting on behalf of Pope Pius IX (remember, complicated), Garibaldi refused to surrender and instead led a monthlong, 400-mile retreat to Ravenna.

In 2019, exactly "a hundred and seventy years and twenty-three days" after Garibaldi fled Rome with his pregnant wife, Anita, and 4,000 volunteer troops, English writer Tim Parks and his partner Eleonora walked the same route, yielding "The Hero's Way," part history, part travelogue.

Parks tracks the twinned treks across central Italy, one needing to elude enemy armies closing in from all sides (Garibaldi), the other striving to overcome blisters and eat vegetarian (Parks). They both get off to rough starts, with a lengthy recitation of messy military maneuvering in Rome (Garibaldi) complementing an initial stage along a freeway "through a suburban haze of carbon monoxide" (Parks).

Parks' route is gleaned from historic accounts by participants in Garibaldi's retreat, as well as later works of scholarship, but despite his genuinely transparent and occasionally (melo) dramatic storytelling, the only real adventures come with Garibaldi.

Parks' comprehensive knowledge leads to overindulgence or name-dropping at times, but Eleonora acts as an able stand-in for the reader, providing valuable prompts such as "get on with it."

Rich characters like the Roman tavern owner Ciceruacchio, who Florence Nightingale credited with "a common sense almost amounting to genius," give up their vocations and often their lives to accompany Garibaldi, but few are as devoted — and beloved — as Anita, who (spoiler alert) tragically dies at the finish line.

Parks and Eleonora face nothing more dangerous than feisty hornets as they peregrinate between B&Bs (Air and otherwise), agriturismos and hotels, but there are still challenges, largely because they seem incomprehensibly unprepared at times, despite more than a year of planning. Their navigation app only lives on Eleonora's phone, and while the 64-year-old Parks packed trekking poles at the urging of friends, Eleonora, who is 30 years younger, "thought them a pointless expense and unnecessary weight." (She quickly changes her tune.)

But even with the relatively pedestrian nature of the present-day pilgrimage, Garibaldi's heroic journey and Parks' enthusiastic guide work make this a trip well worth taking.

Chris Vognar is a freelance writer whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, among other publications.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth II Zoomed with Prince George on his birthday

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurie Hertzel: It didn't take long for culled shelves to fill up
Book Reviews and News

Laurie Hertzel: It didn't take long for culled shelves to fill up

It's been only a few months since I took on the monumental task of organizing my books, and once again, they are a mess. Last September, I went through every book in the house and decided on what to keep and what to give. The "to give" pile turned into dozens of piles, bags and boxes, filling our front porch. I hauled tables out into the front yard, invited friends and neighbors to stop by, ...

Prince Harry promises to tell the ‘wholly truthful’ story of his life in new memoir
Book Reviews and News

Prince Harry promises to tell the ‘wholly truthful’ story of his life in new memoir

Sure, Prince William’s tweets made international news after the Euro 2020 soccer championships. But his brother, Harry, is on a mission to craft his own narrative, one far longer than 280 characters. Backed by Penguin Random House, the younger prince will publish an “intimate and heartfelt” memoir on the life, lessons and losses that have shaped him, tentatively planned for release in late ...

Review: 'Falling,' by T.J. Newman
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'Falling,' by T.J. Newman

FICTION: A thrilling debut in which a pilot must crash his plane to save his family. "Falling" by T.J. Newman; Avid Reader Press (304 pages, $28) ——— Early into "Falling," and not long into a flight from Los Angeles to New York, the pilot-protagonist Bill Hoffman takes a calculated risk and confides in a hushed tone to his friend. "Jo," he whispers. "We have a situation." Which is something of ...

Review: 'What Strange Paradise,' by Omar El Akkad
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'What Strange Paradise,' by Omar El Akkad

FICTION: A migrant child washes up on a beach — alive — in Omar El Akkad's follow-up to "American War." "What Strange Paradise" by: Omar El Akkad; Alfred A. Knopf (256 pages, $25.95) ——— In his 2017 debut novel, "American War," Omar El Akkad spotlighted Middle East humanitarian crises by reimagining them on U.S. soil. Perhaps, the novel implied, Americans might pay refugees and sectarian ...

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen podcast to be repackaged and sold as $50 book
Book Reviews and News

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen podcast to be repackaged and sold as $50 book

The Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen brotherhood of man mission continues. “Renegades,” the podcast collaboration between the former president and the Boss has been repurposed and will be released as a book this fall. “Renegades: Born in the USA,” the book adaptation, will be released Oct. 26, Penguin Random House announced on Thursday. The 320-page tome will retail for $50 and include ...

Is loneliness the biggest thing we never talk about? Enter ‘Seek You’ by former Chicago author Kristen Radtke
Book Reviews and News

Is loneliness the biggest thing we never talk about? Enter ‘Seek You’ by former Chicago author Kristen Radtke

In Maggie Nelson’s “Bluets,” her 2009 collection of poems on grief and loss, loneliness is “solitude with a problem.” Which is a useful way of understanding loneliness. Being alone and feeling lonely are not always the same thing. Except, of course, it’s complicated. Emily Dickinson wondered: Was loneliness “the maker of the soul”? Or its “seal”? Does loneliness define you? Or exacerbate ...

‘Seeing Serena’ chronicles tennis star Serena Williams’ rise and 2019 season
Book Reviews and News

‘Seeing Serena’ chronicles tennis star Serena Williams’ rise and 2019 season

"Seeing Serena" by Gerald Marzorati; Scribner (272 pages, $26) ——— Game, set, matchless. For years, no one could touch Serena Williams. She’s won a record 365 women’s singles matches at major tournaments, four Olympic gold medals, and was ranked best women’s singles player in the world eight times. And the last time, in January 2017, she not only reached that honor at 35 — the oldest female ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News