 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book Review

Review: A tale of heat but no light

  • 0
previouslifecover

"A Previous Life" by Edmund White; Bloomsbury, 288 pages, $26.

He's handsome, wealthy, athletic, highly intelligent (as he reminds us frequently), multilingual, sexually irresistible, musically gifted.

Ruggero, the bisexual Sicilian harpsichordist at the center of "A Previous Life," the newest novel by Edmund White, is also, well, dull.

Only slightly more interesting is his late-in-life wife, Constance — biracial, 40 years younger than Ruggero and hopelessly, "obsessively," codependently in love with him.

In 2050, the two decide that each will write an unexpurgated, brutally honest memoir.

"Our confessions," Constance says. "In an edition of one, for each other's eyes alone. To be burned after a single reading."

The setup is intriguing. Will they be honest with each other in their memories, or withholding? Will we be made to care?

White nimbly switches between the voices and writing rhythms of Ruggero and Constance, drawing us into their colorful stories, which lean heavily toward the carnal.

People are also reading…

White, who deserves his status as an icon of gay letters, always has written frankly about sex. In "A Previous Life" he tackles bisexuality with explicit gusto but comes away with what are scarcely more than stereotypes: that a bisexual woman is fluid about partners, sleeping with people she is drawn to emotionally regardless of their gender, and that a bisexual man is just masking his basic gayness.

Ruggero's past affairs with men and women include one with an octogenarian gay writer named Edmund White. This hardly qualifies as meta, or a novel twist, however, as most of White's work to date — fiction and nonfiction, including some of my favorite books — has been autobiographical.

White is married, decrepit, malodorous, impotent and overweight, yet he somehow wins the heart of Ruggero, who is in his prime at 41. Their relationship flowers, then flames out when Ruggero starts dating a younger man, sparking in White an embarrassing amount of jealous rage. Old age achieved without much experience-derived perspective is depressing to witness.

White remains a secondary character. Constance arises intelligently from hardships (abandoned as a girl by her playboy parents, abused by her monstrous uncle). She has had two failed marriages to men and a love affair with a lesbian who gets an entirely unsympathetic and feebly comic characterization.

After meeting sexist Ruggero at a dinner party in New York, Constance goes all in for him, perhaps her worst choice yet. She should have bolted when she complimented his good looks and he replied, "You haven't even seen the best part yet, the part below the belt."

Confoundingly, White allows Ruggero to remain unevolved. He is vain and narcissistic as a young man, in middle age and in his dotage, never seeming to realize how his superiority complex cuts him off from mere mortals, makes him a boorish bore with no sense of humor.

When Constance shares with White's biographer her written memories of the Edmund-Ruggero affair, he offers this withering feedback:

"I wonder why you don't speak more clearly about Ruggero's evident narcissism and cruelty, his determination to do exactly as he pleases at every moment, despite the veil of modesty and thoughtfulness thrown over his terrible egotism. And then Edmund's tiresomely low self-esteem."

Well said.

Claude Peck is a former Star Tribune editor. He lives in Minneapolis and Palm Springs, Calif.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

La Salle professor explores 'undoing the knots' of Catholic anti-Blackness through her own family history

La Salle professor explores 'undoing the knots' of Catholic anti-Blackness through her own family history

PHILADELPHIA — In a new book, La Salle University associate professor Maureen H. O'Connell explores generations of American Catholic anti-Blackness within her family and the larger community and what she sees as the long-standing failure of Catholic universities to respond to racism. In "Undoing the Knots: Five Generations of American Catholic Anti-Blackness," O'Connell, 49, who grew up in ...

Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal

Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal

After dueling over her sister's tell-all book, now Britney Spears is about to get her own take in print. The pop icon has signed a $15 million book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster, according to a Page Six report. The deal comes just months after the singer ended her 13-year conservatorship after a fan-led movement to bring an end to the court-run process. Representatives for Spears and ...

Killer ending: Murder on the Beach, essential indie bookstore for mystery lovers, closing after 26 years

Killer ending: Murder on the Beach, essential indie bookstore for mystery lovers, closing after 26 years

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.— Of all the ways Joanne Sinchuk thought her indie mystery bookstore would meet its untimely death in Delray Beach, she never imagined this literary killer: COVID-19. Murder on the Beach, a treasured book nook since 1996 that catered to local sleuths and lovers of whodunits, crime and the corrupt underbelly of the Sunshine State, will permanently close on April 15. The shop ...

Review: 'Funny Farm,' by Laurie Zaleski

Review: 'Funny Farm,' by Laurie Zaleski

"Funny Farm" by Laurie Zaleski; St. Martin's Press (244 pages, $27.99) ——— I was trying to explain the gist of Laurie Zaleski's memoir, "Funny Farm," to my husband the other day, and as I spoke I realized that I was making it sound dire. Father is sociopathically abusive; mom and three small children flee, set up housekeeping in an unheated shack deep in the woods; mom takes on multiple menial ...

An elegant, timely test for readers from Toni Morrison

An elegant, timely test for readers from Toni Morrison

"Recitatif: A Story" by Toni Morrison, with an introduction by Zadie Smith; Alfred A. Knopf (40 pages, $16) ——— Two little girls meet in a children’s shelter sometime in the 1950s. They spend four months as roommates there and then meet again randomly as they grow up. One girl is Black, the other is white, but the reader of “Recitatif,” Toni Morrison’s only short story, never knows which is ...

Thomas R. Smith: Donald Hall's ZIP code

Thomas R. Smith: Donald Hall's ZIP code

Remembering two great poets who were also great friends. Who knows what forgotten chains of association join our night's dreams to our first waking thoughts? For reasons unknown to my conscious self, this morning I woke up with a number in my mind: 03287. Though ignorant of the associative mechanisms that set it down in the center of the spotlight of attention, I knew what it was: the late ...

010d6501-35ef-4aec-8e02-176f7de2c51c.xml

EDITORS: This week's Publishers Weekly lists, BOOK-BEST:MCT and BOOK-BEST-ABBREVIATED:MCT, will be delayed, possibly until Friday afternoon. ©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Watch Now: Related Video

TV's 'Roots' returns for its 45th anniversary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News