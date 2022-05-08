Review: A story of risks taken, rewards reaped and a bouncing ball

“How Did I Do That? A Life of Risk and Reward” by Bill Dutcher, Wildcat Press LLC, 415 pages, $52 (hardback), $20 (paperback).

“How Did I Do That?” is a self-published autobiography by Bill Dutcher, a septuagenarian Oklahoma entrepreneur who was able to turn a journalistic degree and $500 investment into a successful oil and gas producing company and become a multimillionaire in the process. How the mischievous boy featured on the cover achieved that feat makes a compelling tale of risks taken and rewards reaped.

This reviewer, who shares the same birth year as the author, has featured numerous memoirs and biographies in this space and remains intrigued by the vicissitudes of fate which eventually become our lives. In author Dutcher’s case, his adventurous youth eventually led him into the arcane and unpredictable arena of our nation’s petroleum industry.

Basketball aficionados will discover that the significant events of Dutcher’s life were usually accompanied by the sound of a ball bouncing on the hardwood.

The material success of his business decisions gave him access to participate in the competitive “fantasy camps” run by basketball royalty such as Michael Jordan, Dwayne Wade and Mike Krzyzewski. Moreover, the basketball skills he developed as a schoolboy in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, allowed him to become a legend on the celebrity circuit, competing against and often surpassing much younger men before retiring at age 75.

He is, undoubtedly, the only individual to have guarded such generationally separated stars as Marques Haynes of the Harlem Globetrotters and NBA All-Star Trae Young.

Dutcher writes in a straightforward, journalistic style with healthy doses of wit and humor added. Appropriate family photographs document the veracity of the book’s anecdotes, which would otherwise stretch the credulity of the reader. In summary, the book is a pleasant way to avoid the stress of the nightly news and vicariously share in the joys and sorrows of a life well lived.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist whose own life has often intertwined with basketball.

