Review: A story of progress, respect

“The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul” by Brian Kilmeade, Sentinel, 301 pages, $18 (paperback).

Brian Kilmeade is one of the Fox News Network’s most ubiquitous and affable personalities. Even the readers of this space who may prefer to switch channels for their news must admit that the representatives of the Fox brand on television know how to write and market popular books.

Some of these books have already been reviewed positively in this space including Kilmeade’s “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” (Feb. 23, 2020).

“The President and the Freedom Fighter”, recently released in paperback, is another example of Kilmeade’s recipe for success. The book may be rapidly read, has appropriate photographs of its subjects, and frequent divisions within each chapter which keep the narrative moving briskly.

Although the review of Terry Alford’s “In the Houses of Their Dead” (July 17) had re-familiarized the details of Lincoln’s life for the reviewer, the particulars of Frederick Douglass’s life were lacking and the relationship between the two men was unknown. This book, therefore, filled in crucial pieces of Lincoln’s progress toward the passage of the 13th Amendment to our Constitution which abolished slavery and was featured in the 2012 Steven Spielberg movie, “Lincoln.”

Douglass was born into slavery and changed his name from Bailey to Douglass when he fled Baltimore to New England as a 20-year-old, escaped slave in 1838. Self-educated like Lincoln, the former slave rose to prominence as a writer, newspaper editor and lecturer for the abolitionist cause.

Gifted historians may occasionally discover previously under-emphasized connections between significant personalities of any era. Kilmeade does this by featuring how prominent abolitionists like the radical John Brown, the nonviolent editor,William Lloyd Garrison, Massachusetts’ Sen. Charles Sumner, and “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” author, Harriet Beecher Stowe, affected both Douglass and Lincoln.

Despite their differences regarding the pace of ending slavery, the two men eventually bonded on a personal level once they met during the Civil War. They ultimately held one another in such high esteem that Mary Todd Lincoln gifted Douglass with her husband’s favorite bone-handled cane following his assassination in 1865.

Kilmeade’s respect for history is evident in his dedication of the book to history teachers, and in his “afterword” which concerns the fate of the Freedman’s Memorial in Washington, D.C., following the destruction of many Civil War statues in 2020. In fact, with its extensive bibliography, this book would be an excellent resource for high school students of American history.

In short, this is an uplifting book demonstrating the progress which can be made toward an admirable goal when mutually respectful individuals ignore vituperation, racial differences, and personal biases.