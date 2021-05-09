Review: A story of conversions

Malcolm’s charismatic gifts for oratory, his ability to spellbind audiences and recruit new members to the Nation of Islam were so successful that Elijah Mohammad, the supreme leader of he Nation of Islam, become insanely jealous.

It was no secret that the philandering and hypocritical head of the Nation of Islam wanted to eliminate Malcolm, despite Malcolm’s success and unquestioning loyalty to this so-called “Messenger of Allah." Even after Malcolm learned of the seven illegitimate children Elijah had fathered with his secretaries, he remained loyal. This is Malcolm’s major blind spot.

Malcolm was fearless in the face of death. His house was firebombed. He survived death threats and plots hatched by the Nation of Islam. These became more intense after Malcolm eventually revealed the sexual infidelities and lavish lifestyle of Elijah.

Malcolm experienced several conversions: Malcolm rose from petty criminal in Boston and Harlem to a fervent proponent of the admittedly white-hating Nation of Islam. His second conversion came after he traveled to Africa and the Mideast for the Hajj (the obligatory pilgrimage to Mecca). He encountered Orthodox Islam, that professed the brotherhood of all humankind, non- violence, the proud history of the African people, the evils of colonialism and resentment for U.S. racism.