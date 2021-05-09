Review: A story of conversions

"The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X," Les Payne and Tamera Payne, 2020, Liveright Publishing Corp., 612 pages.
This excellent biography of Malcolm X adds historical context to Alex Haley’s "Autobiography of Malcolm X." The somewhat baffling title refers to the authors’ belief that many Black people are awakening to self pride despite the self hatred that white supremacy seeks to engender in them.
Les Payne was a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist who researched Malcolm for 30 years until Payne died in 2018. His daughter and chief collaborator published this work.
Malcolm X (born Malcolm Little in Omaha in 1925) preached Black pride for decades before his assassination in 1965. His father, Earl, had spent his own life promoting Marcus Garvey’s Black solidarity and “back-to-Africa” movement.
"The Dead are Arising" chronicles not only the life of Malcolm but relates the broad context of the civil rights movement. It describes in detail the 1919 insurrection in Omaha, the riot and lynching of an innocent Black man, including a threat to hang the mayor, who tried to protect him and the burning of the court house.
This work reveals the involvement of J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI, the KKK, Elijah Muhammad, the Nation of Islam and police informants as well as interviews of living friends and members of Malcolm’s family.
Malcolm’s charismatic gifts for oratory, his ability to spellbind audiences and recruit new members to the Nation of Islam were so successful that Elijah Mohammad, the supreme leader of he Nation of Islam, become insanely jealous.
It was no secret that the philandering and hypocritical head of the Nation of Islam wanted to eliminate Malcolm, despite Malcolm’s success and unquestioning loyalty to this so-called “Messenger of Allah." Even after Malcolm learned of the seven illegitimate children Elijah had fathered with his secretaries, he remained loyal. This is Malcolm’s major blind spot.
Malcolm was fearless in the face of death. His house was firebombed. He survived death threats and plots hatched by the Nation of Islam. These became more intense after Malcolm eventually revealed the sexual infidelities and lavish lifestyle of Elijah.
Malcolm experienced several conversions: Malcolm rose from petty criminal in Boston and Harlem to a fervent proponent of the admittedly white-hating Nation of Islam. His second conversion came after he traveled to Africa and the Mideast for the Hajj (the obligatory pilgrimage to Mecca). He encountered Orthodox Islam, that professed the brotherhood of all humankind, non- violence, the proud history of the African people, the evils of colonialism and resentment for U.S. racism.
However, the fruits of this conversion and the break with Elijah Mohammad were cut short by his assassination at age 39 by agents of the Nation of Islam.
The book concludes with an Appendix in which Malcolm responded to questions from the Islamic Centre in Geneva. It revealed that Malcolm, at the end of his life, espoused orthodox Islam, an enlightened role of women in society and Black pride.
"The Dead are Arising" is well worth reading.
John Krejci lives in Lincoln and is an emeritus professor of sociology and social work.